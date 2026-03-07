World Uyghur Congress (WUC) raises alarm over arrests, Ramadan restrictions in China

Berlin: The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has expressed serious concern over reports that Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region are facing restrictions during the holy month of Ramadan, with several individuals allegedly arrested for observing religious practices.

The organization stated that these actions reflected the absence of freedom of religion or belief in East Turkistan, also known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

Citing Uyghur Service of Radio Free Asia (RFA), the WUC stated that on February 27, the police authorities arrested six Uyghurs across several villages in China's Hotan Prefecture-including Bulaq Chorgey, Bash Chapal, Dul Tugman, and Korgan-for allegedly "secretly fasting" during the holy month of Ramadan.

"Ramadan restrictions continue to be tightened, year after year. The recent detention of six Uyghurs proves that people don't even have the freedom to do it in the privacy of their homes. Surveillance, coerced labour, these practices violate not only international law, but Chinese domestic laws," said WUC President, Turgunjan Alawdun.

According to the WUC, these developments come amid ongoing discussions on the situation of Uyghurs at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. In her thematic report to the Council, "How Freedom of Religion or Belief Relates to Death and Honouring the Deceased'', the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Nazila Ghanea highlighted that the Chinese authorities were destroying and replacing cemeteries of Uyghur muslims, under the auspices of "standardisation'' and "civilisation'', without the knowledge of the relatives of the deceased. (IANS)

Also Read: China faces global scrutiny as World Uyghur Congress (WUC) highlights Uyghur repression