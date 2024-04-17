World’s top 10 busiest international airport: Airports Council International (ACI)

Dubai: The Airports Council International (ACI) on Tuesday unveiled the highly anticipated preliminary top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2023, showcasing significant shifts driven by the resurgence of international air travel, where Dubai International (DXB) retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport for international travel, for the 10th year running.

Acknowledging the achievement, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said: “While this milestone was greatly anticipated, its official confirmation instils us with great pride. DXB is proud to uphold its status as the world’s foremost international airport for an unparalleled ten years.’’

“Throughout this decade, DXB has surpassed many records and attained numerous milestones, from welcoming our billionth passenger to introducing new terminals and facilities, collaborating with numerous airlines to broaden connectivity to diverse global destinations, all the while enhancing every aspect of the airport experience for our guests,’’ said Griffith in a statement on this remarkable feat.

“Our unwavering commitment to operational excellence has set new benchmarks, cementing DXB’s position as a leading entity in global aviation. This remarkable achievement underscores Dubai’s collaborative ethos. Our success owes much to the collective efforts of all service partners within the airport community and the broader aviation, travel, and tourism sectors. Together, we have bolstered Dubai’s reputation as the premier destination, offering unparalleled travel experiences worldwide.’’

“As we look ahead, our focus remains clear. We are determined to maintain DXB’s dominant position for the next decade and beyond. Through sustained collaboration and innovation, we are poised to shape the future of global aviation, ensuring DXB remains synonymous with excellence across every facet of the passenger journey,” he concluded. (ANI)

