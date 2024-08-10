‘Would love to see Ma,’ says Sheikh Hasina’s daughter, but won’t compromise her whereabouts

New Delhi: Saima Wazed, daughter of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said on Thursday that she would not disclose her mother’s location, emphasizing the need to protect her whereabouts amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

Wazed added that she would continue her work as the Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia Region.

“To everyone who has shown concern: as much as I would love to see Ma, I don’t want to compromise her whereabouts in any way. In the meantime, the work of improving the public health of @WHOSEARO continues!” Wazed said in a post on X.

Earlier, Saima Wazed had expressed sadness over not being able to “hug her mother” during difficult times. She also conveyed her heartbreak over the loss of lives in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, Wazed wrote, “Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country Bangladesh that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD @WHOSEARO @WHO #HealthForAll #OneWHO.”

Saima Wazed assumed charge as the Regional Director for WHO’s South-East Asia Region in February this year. She is the first Bangladeshi and only the second woman to hold this office.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his best wishes to Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new role as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government. He emphasized the need for an early return to normalcy and the protection of the Hindu minority.

“My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development,” PM Modi said in a post on X. (ANI)

