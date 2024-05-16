Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group claimed on Wednesday that they had attacked a U.S. warship and another cargo vessel in the Red Sea, said a statement by Houthi military spokesman.

The group carried out a military operation targeting the U.S. destroyer Mason in the Red Sea “with a number of naval missiles, and the hit was accurate,” said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, reported Xinhua News Agency.

He added that his group also carried out another joint missile and drone attack, targeting a U.S. cargo vessel DESTINY in the Red Sea, and “the hit was accurate.” The statement provided no details about the date or casualties of the attacks.

According to the U.S. Central Command on social media platform X, the U.S.-British naval coalition in the waters intercepted and destroyed on Monday two drones and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched by what it said “Iranian-backed Houthis” from northern Yemen towards ships in the Red Sea.

“There were no injuries or damages reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels,” the U.S. Central Command added.

Since last November, the Houthis began to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, which has been under relentless Israeli attacks for nearly seven months. In January, the United States and Britain launched a military operation by carrying out airstrikes on Houthi military sites to deter the group. However, the Houthis, in retaliation, have subsequently expanded their attacks to include U.S. and British ships. Early in May, the group announced the expansion of its ballistic missile attacks to include all Israeli-linked commercial vessels transiting the Mediterranean. (IANS)

