Yunus celebrates economic independence in US while B’desh remains repressed: Taslima Nasreen

DHAKA: Exiled Bangladeshi author and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen on Wednesday said that the interim government’s chief advisor Muhammad Yunus’ tenure has been marked by grave and widespread human rights violations across the South Asian nation.

Slamming Yunus on the human rights abuses in Bangladesh, Nasreen took to her social media platform X and stated, “Credible reports indicate that mob violence, lynching, and communal attacks have occurred with alarming regularity — often on a near-daily basis.

Under his watch, women in Bangladesh are raped, silenced, intimidated, and terrorized, even as he lectures the international community on women’s economic empowerment.”

She highlighted that Yunus, founder of the New York-based nonprofit microfinance organization Grameen America, has served as a Director and co-chair and has received compensation from the organization for at least the past four years.

“He flies first class, collecting global accolades, while profiting from the indebtedness of poor Hispanic and Black women in the United States through Grameen America. While he speaks on global stages about empowering women entrepreneurs, Bangladeshi garment workers are driven into destitution as factories are burned and livelihoods destroyed by forces aligned with his supporters,” she added.

Expressing concern, Nasreen stated that as Yunus celebrates “economic independence” in America, women in Bangladesh are beaten, coerced into hijab, stripped of freedom of movement, and denied even the most basic safety and dignity. She said, “This is not empowerment but moral duplicity.” (IANS)

