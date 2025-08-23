Yunus government warns media against airing Sheikh Hasina’s statements

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has warned the country’s media houses of legal action against any future publication or dissemination of statements from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, local media reported on Friday.

In a statement released on Friday, the Bangladesh government termed airing or promoting Hasina’s remarks on television channels, news platforms or online media a violation of law, considering her conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity, United News of Bangladesh reported.

The statement said, “We are deeply concerned that some media outlets ignored the law and court rulings by broadcasting a speech by the ousted dictator on Thursday. In that speech, she made false and inflammatory claims.”

“We strongly warn media personnel involved in this type of criminal propaganda. From now on, anyone who publishes or promotes Sheikh Hasina’s statements will face immediate legal action,” it added.

According to the statement, Sheikh Hasina’s party Awami League has been banned in Bangladesh and under the Anti-Terrorism Act, any individual or organisation that promotes the activities or statements of its leaders can be prosecuted. In the statement, the Bangladesh interim government warned that any media outlet that shares or re-broadcasts Hasina’s remarks will be held accountable.

The statement said, “Broadcasting Sheikh Hasina’s provocative speeches, which aim to incite violence and create instability, risks damaging the democratic transition. Any outlet that spreads or re-broadcasts her remarks will be held legally accountable under Bangladeshi law.”

The latest decision of the interim government comes amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the officials associated with the party, under the Yunus-led interim government. (IANS)

Also Read: Khaleda Zia’s aide accuses Yunus government advisors of corruption

Also Watch: