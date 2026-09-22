Zelenskyy says Russian strikes hit 10 Ukrainian regions, urges tougher pressure and diplomacy at UN

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday alleged that Russian forces struck ten Ukrainian regions during last evening and throughout the night, with eight people injured and one woman killed in a drone strike in the Kharkiv region.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "A vicious, deliberate Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia began last evening. Nine-story residential buildings, a university facility, a shopping mall, and a boiler house were damaged. As of now, five people have been reported injured, and some residents were evacuated. In Lozova, Kharkiv region, a woman was killed in a drone strike. My condolences to her family and loved ones. Three other people were injured. Overall, the Russians struck 10 of our regions in the evening and throughout the night."

He alleged that the strikes came as Russia continued its escalation and called for pressure on Moscow alongside diplomatic efforts. Zelenskyy also said diplomacy must work in parallel with pressure on Russia and said leaders at the UN General Assembly should focus on achieving peace through joint efforts.

He said, "Russia is not backing down from its escalation and is sending many signals that it is ready to expand the war. All of this is happening as the stability of the world has already been shattered by this war. We must continue pressuring the aggressor to bring this war to an end. Every response and every long-range sanction is part of the pressure that is actually working, and the world can feel it. But diplomacy must work in parallel. At the UN General Assembly, we will discuss how we can achieve peace through joint efforts. This is the main task that all leaders should be working on. I thank everyone who is helping."

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 drones were launched by Ukraine towards Moscow and the Moscow region on Sunday amid heightened military activity. Russian officials said the attacks killed at least two people and damaged a major oil refinery.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin alleged the strikes were planned to disrupt Russia's State Duma elections, while Ukraine did not independently confirm the claim. (ANI)

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