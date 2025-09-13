Kyiv: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy on Friday thanked the UK and Japan for the sanctions against companies of the “Russian military-industrial complex.” The European Union has also agreed to prolong for another six months the sanctions on more than 2,500 individuals and entities accused of propping up Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and undermining the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as per Euro News.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, “We value Japan’s decisive actions in increasing pressure on Russia. Japan has joined the lowered price cap on Russian oil at the level of $47.60. This will significantly hit the Kremlin’s financial capacity. I also thank Japan for the sanctions against companies of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

“I thank the United Kingdom for the new sanctions package announced in Kyiv. In total, it includes 100 items. A strong blow to Russia’s shadow fleet and its military supply chains. The package includes 70 tankers, 27 companies - manufacturers and suppliers for the Russian military-industrial complex, including those involved in the production of Iskanders - and 3 individuals,” he further said.

As per Euro News, the blacklist by the EU includes Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, lawmakers, high-ranking generals, oligarchs, business leaders, propagandists and mercenaries, as well as those responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories, a war crime for which Putin is wanted. The decision to renew sanctions was taken on Friday during a meeting of ambassadors in Brussels, the Danish presidency of the EU Council confirmed to EuroNews.

The main point of contention was a request by Hungary and Slovakia to remove certain names from the blacklist. After several rounds of discussions, no name was spared for political reasons. An unspecified number of entries were deleted for technical reasons, as per EuroNews. (ANI)ported by the Taipei Times. Scarborough Shoal, located roughly 220 kilometres west of the Philippines’ Luzon island, has been a flashpoint in the maritime dispute for years. The latest development highlights the growing friction between Beijing, Manila, and Taipei over sovereignty claims in the region, as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

