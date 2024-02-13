30+ Eid-Al-Fitr Mubarak Wishes: Best Eid Mubarak Greetings For Your Loved Ones

Eid al- Fitr is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims all over the world, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. “Eid al- Fitr”, also spelled “Eid ul-Fitr” means the feast of the breaking of the fast. It is also a reward for all the fasts and good deeds that were done during the month of Ramadan. It is a festival that observes the essence of unity, harmony, community and charity.

Muslims usually visit the mosque for Eid prayer and listen to an Eid sermon, followed by greeting each other. Although the traditional wish for Eid al- Fitr is “Eid Mubarak”, you can honour their faith and respect their culture by greeting them with more heartfelt and thoughtful Eid al- Fitr mubarak wishes.

As the Muslim community celebrates and rejoices in the festivities, extend your warm greetings and regards to your friends and family with the following Eid al- Fitr mubarak wishes-