A century of escalating challenges and transformation

Monsoon floods in Assam

Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan

(bhuyannihar0020@gmail.com)

Assam has long lived with the recurring challenge of monsoon floods. However, an examination of the past 126 years reveals a significant increase in both the frequency and intensity of flooding events. What was once regarded as a seasonal natural phenomenon has evolved into one of India's most persistent and destructive environmental crises, profoundly affecting the state's ecology, economy, and social structure.

During the colonial period (1900-1947), flood management received limited attention. The British administration largely considered flooding in Assam a regional concern with little national significance. Although severe floods occurred intermittently, government intervention was primarily confined to relief measures rather than preventive strategies.

The Period of Intensification

A major turning point occurred following the 1950 Assam earthquake, after which flood disasters became increasingly frequent and severe. Significant floods were recorded in 1954, 1962, 1972, 1977, 1984, 1988, 1998, 2002, 2004, and 2012. By the 1960s, the scale of the problem had become evident, with approximately 39.58 per cent of Assam's geographical area identified as flood-prone, nearly four times higher than the national average.

In response, embankment construction emerged as the principal flood-control strategy. Since the 1950s, 423 embankments have been built along the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries. While these structures initially provided protection, they also produced unintended consequences. The embankments restricted the natural flow of sediment, leading to riverbed aggradation and gradually increasing flood levels over time.

The situation deteriorated further during the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries. Major flood events in 2012, 2019, and 2020 caused extensive damage across the state. The floods of 2022 were particularly catastrophic, affecting approximately 5.5 million people in 32 of Assam's 35 districts. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 838 people lost their lives in flood-related incidents between 2013 and 2022, with 2022 alone accounting for 181 deaths-the highest annual toll recorded during the decade.

Recent Flood Crises

Flooding continues to pose a serious threat to Assam. In 2024, floods and landslides affected approximately 4.295 million people across 7,794 villages in all 35 districts of the state. The trend persisted in 2025, when a single flood wave impacted more than 630,000 people across 21 districts and resulted in 12 fatalities. Unlike earlier periods, Assam now experiences three to four flood waves annually, reflecting a significant increase in flood recurrence.

Factors Contributing to the Worsening Situation

Several interconnected factors have contributed to the growing severity of floods in Assam. A major concern is the ageing flood-control infrastructure: nearly 295 of the state's 423 embankments have exceeded their intended service life, making them increasingly vulnerable to breaches and failures.

Climate change has further intensified the problem. Rising global temperatures have strengthened monsoon systems and increased the frequency of extreme rainfall events, thereby exacerbating flood risks. These climatic changes interact with local environmental degradation, amplifying the overall impact of flooding.

Assam's geographical setting also makes it particularly vulnerable. More than 120 rivers traverse the state, with many originating in the high-rainfall regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Assam receives an average annual rainfall of approximately 2,900 mm, with nearly 85 per cent occurring during the monsoon season. Furthermore, the Brahmaputra basin records annual rainfall ranging from 1,400 mm to 6,000 mm, generating some of the highest flood discharges in India.

Human and Economic Consequences

The economic and social costs of flooding have increased substantially over time. The Government of Assam spends approximately Rs 500 crore annually on flood relief, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts and tries to develop long-term permanent initiatives. Districts such as Morigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, and Lakhimpur experience recurrent inundation, forcing repeated displacement of communities and, in some cases, contributing to significant population outmigration.

Over the past century, monsoon flooding in Assam has evolved from a natural hazard requiring local adaptation into a complex and recurring crisis demanding comprehensive intervention. To mitigate the worsening situation, the Govt of Assam has initiated several permanent systemic initiatives with different organizational councils. The diverse land structures, speedy broad rivers and plateaus make the state vulnerable to floods. But constant technological approaches will surely help to construct the map to minimize the flood.