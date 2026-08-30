A Heartfelt Poetic Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Rupak G. Duarah

(rintu.duarah@gmail.com)

Book Review: ‘Konthosurya’

Zubeen Garg is synonymous with the pride and glory of Assam and the Assamese people. In the realm of music, his remarkable contributions have kept the state vibrant and full of life. Through the magic of his songs, he united the Assamese community and gave Assam a distinct identity as a culturally rich land and a unique musical state - both within the country and abroad.

It is a profound truth that Zubeen Garg, who enriched Assam's cultural world with his lyrics, melodies, music, and tireless efforts, is no longer with us. Yet will his creative legacy vanish from our midst so soon? No, never. Even in our sleep, his beloved tunes will continue to echo around us. Zubeen Garg lives on in our hearts. Those who find a place in the heart never dissolve into the depths of oblivion. Zubeen Garg will forever shine as the eternal sun of Assamese music.

In the wake of Zubeen Garg's untimely passing, several books have been published celebrating his vibrant life, artistic journey, and enduring contributions. Most have been warmly welcomed by readers with sincere appreciation. Among these, a standout recent addition is the exceptional poetry anthology 'Konthosurya', meticulously compiled and edited by the distinguished journalist and writer Dipak Sharma. This remarkable collection brings together over one hundred poems by poets from diverse tribes and communities across the hills and plains of Assam. Eminent poets such as Kapil Thakur, Nilim Kumar, Dr Parag Kumar Bhattacharya, Thaneshwar Malakar, Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya, Krishnaram Mili, Dr Soranon Deuri, Dr Lakshmindra Kumar Sinha, Nishuti Majumdar, Prithibi Majhi, Dr Manjurani Pegu, Kishore Kumar Jain, Dr Asomi Gogoi, Dr Suranjana Hachnu, Abu Sufian, Ibsanlal Baruah, Dr Swarnalata Nath, Pradip Kumar Sharma, Ratneswar Basumatary, Narayan Teron, Prasanta Gogoi, Yem Bahadur Chetri, Alaka Rabha, Gita Hansepi and many others have poured their grief into deeply moving verses.

The predominant themes centre on the unbearable pain of his unexpected departure, the irreplaceable void left in Assam's music world, and the timeless, heart-stirring power of his songs. Through vivid, nectar-like imagery, the poets capture living memories of Zubeen Garg and pay heartfelt tributes to his multifaceted persona.

Reflecting on the anthology, prominent critic, translator and former Head of the Department of English, Dibrugarh University, Dr Ananda Bormudoi, observed, "On the basis of the poems Zubeen Garg himself wrote, he stakes his rightful claim as a poet. A poet can nurture a very subtle thought in his consciousness. The poets featured in 'Konthosurya', edited by Dipak Sharma, have written poems covering various facets of Zubeen Garg's persona. The readers of Assam will certainly embrace this collection."

Featuring poems by nearly 190 poets, each piece in 'Konthosurya' shines with its own distinct character. Dipak Sharma deserves high praise for his discerning selection and sensitive editing. The meaningful cover design and evocative title further enhance the volume's dignity and appeal, while the illustrations and printing are equally elegant. This 352-page poetry anthology, published by Paragjyoti Prakashan, Guwahati, is priced at just Rs. 570.