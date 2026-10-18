A portrait of a leader who dreams for 140 crore Indians

Narendra Modi – A Rare Visionary

Author: Dr Lakshmi Niwas Kalwar

Review by Kamei Lungthao

It is a widely accepted fact that Narendra Modi has done many significant things for India. But what makes him different? What is the source of his energy, clarity and unending drive? Dr Lakshmi Niwas Kalwar’s book Narendra Modi – A Rare Visionary seeks to answer these questions—not merely as a political biography, but as a study of vision, character and nation-building.

The book presents Modi not just as a Prime Minister, but as the Architect of Modern India—a leader who is building a new India on the strong foundations of culture, discipline, service and national pride. From the very first pages, the reader gets the impression that this is the story of a man who is working not for power, but for the dreams and aspirations of 140 crore people.

One of the most striking aspects of the book is its exploration of Modi’s spiritual foundations. The author shows how his early life, deep connection with Indian values, simplicity and sense of duty have shaped his leadership. This spirituality is not ritualistic; it is practical. It manifests itself in compassion for the poor, respect for tradition and a firm belief that service to the nation is service to God.

The book then explores Modi’s vision for social transformation. From Swachh Bharat to women’s empowerment, and from Jan Dhan to housing for all, the author explains how Modi has sought to change not only policies but also mindsets. Cleanliness, dignity, self-respect and participation have become part of a national movement under his leadership.

A major highlight is the chapter on youth, employment and future readiness. The author argues that Modi sees India’s youth not as a problem to be managed, but as the nation’s greatest strength. Skill India, Startup India, Digital India and the National Education Policy are presented as components of a comprehensive vision to prepare young Indians for a competitive, technology-driven and global future.

Equally impressive is the discussion of Modi’s infrastructure vision. Roads, railways, ports, airports, highways and digital infrastructure are presented as more than construction projects. The book shows how Modi has viewed infrastructure as the backbone of opportunity, connectivity and economic growth.

The author also gives detailed attention to educational transformation and the healthcare revolution. The National Education Policy is described as a shift from rote learning towards creativity, values and skills. Ayushman Bharat, the expansion of medical colleges and the focus on preventive healthcare and wellness are presented as steps towards a healthier India.

On the economic front, the book discusses Modi’s economic vision and renaissance. GST, ease of doing business, Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and India’s emergence as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies are examined with a sense of pride, while also maintaining a balanced perspective.

What makes the book engaging and credible is that it does not ignore implementation challenges and solutions. The author acknowledges that major reforms often face resistance, delays and criticism. Yet, he explains how Modi’s leadership style—characterised by clear goals, constant monitoring, direct communication and the use of technology—has helped translate plans into results.

The final sections on international relations, diplomacy and global leadership are among the finest in the book. From International Yoga Day to India’s G20 presidency, and from the Neighbourhood First policy to India’s voice in the Global South, Modi is presented as a leader who has given India greater confidence and visibility on the world stage. The language is simple, fluent and accessible. A general reader, student, researcher or policymaker can read the book with equal interest.

In short, the book helps readers appreciate the breadth and depth of the dynamic vision that the Prime Minister carries—a vision rooted in India’s past, focused on the present and directed towards a brighter future.

Narendra Modi – A Rare Visionary is not just a book to be read; it is a book to be reflected upon. It inspires readers to think big, work hard and serve the nation. It’s a must-read for every Indian who wants to understand the idea of New India.