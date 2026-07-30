A Survivor's Story: The Morvi Dam Disaster of 11 August 1979

On 11 August 1979, at around 3:00 PM, my life changed forever. I had just taken admission to the Production Engineering programme at Lukhdhirji Engineering College (L.E. College), Morvi, Gujarat, one of the oldest and most prestigious engineering institutions in the state. Like thousands of young students leaving home for the first time, I had arrived in Morvi with dreams of becoming an engineer, contributing to society, and building a meaningful career. Those dreams were suddenly overshadowed by one of the greatest tragedies in modern Indian history—a tragedy that would shape my outlook on life forever.

The Machhu-II Dam, situated upstream of Morvi, had been under tremendous pressure after days of relentless monsoon rains. On that fateful afternoon, it failed catastrophically, releasing a raging wall of flood water that thundered through the town with unimaginable speed and force. Within minutes, homes, markets, schools, factories, roads, bridges, and entire neighbourhoods were engulfed. There was virtually no warning, leaving thousands with little or no opportunity to escape.

At that time, we were staying on the ground floor of our hostel building. By God's grace, the disaster occurred in broad daylight when everyone was awake and alert. As we realized that floodwaters were rushing towards us with terrifying speed, we instinctively ran upstairs and reached the fourth floor. That split-second decision proved to be the difference between life and death.

Even today, after nearly five decades, one thought continues to haunt me. Had the dam burst during the night while we were asleep on the ground floor, we would have died without even knowing what had happened. There would have been no time to react, no opportunity to climb upstairs, and no chance of survival. Every time I think about that possibility, I am reminded how fragile human life is and how often survival depends on circumstances completely beyond our control.

From the fourth floor, we watched a horrifying scene unfold before our eyes. A massive torrent swept through Morvi, carrying away houses, vehicles, trees, livestock, and people. The floodwaters showed no mercy. We could hear desperate cries for help, but there was nothing we could do. Parents searched for their children, children called out for their parents, and entire families disappeared in the raging waters. It was a scene that words can scarcely describe and one that has remained etched in my memory ever since.

For the next three days, we remained stranded on the fourth floor. We had no food, almost no drinking water, no electricity, and no means of communication with the outside world. Every passing hour seemed endless. We did not know whether rescue teams were coming or whether we would become the next victims. Hunger, thirst, uncertainty, and fear became our constant companions. Yet, amidst the despair, we also witnessed remarkable courage and humanity as people comforted one another, shared whatever little they had, and prayed together for survival.

When the floodwaters finally receded and rescue arrived, Morvi had become a city of unimaginable devastation. The familiar streets had vanished beneath thick layers of mud and debris. Buildings had collapsed, bridges had disappeared, and countless homes had been reduced to rubble. The silence that followed was more frightening than the roar of the flood itself.

It is estimated that around 55,000 people lost their lives, making the Morvi disaster one of the deadliest dam failures in history and one of the worst man-made disasters of the twentieth century. Behind every number was a human story—a family shattered, a dream extinguished, a future lost forever. The scale of suffering was so immense that it left an indelible scar on everyone who witnessed it.

Surviving such a catastrophe at a young age profoundly transformed my outlook on life. It taught me that life is precious and uncertain, that every day is a gift, and that resilience is one of humanity's greatest strengths. It also instilled in me a deep appreciation for responsible governance, engineering excellence, and disaster preparedness. As an engineering student, I came to understand that infrastructure is not merely about concrete and steel; it is about protecting human lives. The safety, maintenance, and management of public infrastructure are sacred responsibilities that can determine the fate of entire communities.

That defining experience influenced my professional journey in later years. Whether serving in the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi), the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), or as Managing Director of NERAMAC, I remained committed to building sustainable institutions capable of serving people effectively, particularly in the North Eastern Region. The memory of Morvi constantly reminded me that institutions exist to safeguard lives, livelihoods, and hope.

Nearly five decades later, whenever I witness the recurring floods in Assam, I cannot help but relive those terrifying moments in Morvi. Television images of families stranded on rooftops, people waiting desperately for rescue boats, children clinging to their parents, and villages submerged under floodwaters bring back vivid memories that time has never erased. While Assam's floods are primarily natural disasters and the Morvi tragedy resulted from a catastrophic dam failure, the suffering experienced by ordinary people is strikingly similar. The fear, uncertainty, helplessness, and longing for rescue are universal emotions shared by every disaster victim.

Whenever I meet flood-affected families in Assam or participate in relief activities, I do so not merely as a public servant or social worker but as someone who has personally experienced the trauma of waiting for help while surrounded by floodwaters. Their pain resonates deeply within me because I know what it means to wonder whether one will live to see another sunrise.

Yet, the story of Morvi is not only one of tragedy—it is equally a story of resilience, determination, and hope. From the ruins of 1979 emerged a new Morvi. Through the hard work of its people, visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and improved infrastructure, the town rebuilt itself into one of India's most prosperous industrial centres. Today, Morvi is internationally recognized as a leading manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles, supplying a substantial share of India's ceramic products and exporting them to countries around the world. It stands as a shining example of the principle of "Build Back Better"—demonstrating that even after unimaginable devastation, a community can rise stronger than before.

Whenever I think of Morvi today, I remember not only the tragedy but also the triumph of the human spirit. It is the place where I began my engineering education at Lukhdhirji Engineering College, where I confronted mortality at a young age, and where I learned the enduring values of courage, resilience, compassion, and service.

The Morvi disaster remains one of the defining chapters of my life. It strengthened my resolve to serve society with integrity, to work for stronger institutions, and to advocate for better governance and disaster preparedness. Every flood, every rescue operation, and every rebuilding effort reminds me that behind every statistic is a human life, a family, a dream, and a future. Having survived one of independent India's greatest tragedies, I carry with me not only memories of unimaginable loss but also an unwavering belief that compassion, preparedness, resilience, and collective determination can help humanity overcome even the darkest of disasters.