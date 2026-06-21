 A sweet legacy with global promise

Abihotry Bhardwaz

(abihotrybhardwaz72@gmail.com)

On a warm summer afternoon in Guwahati, I stopped by a roadside stall selling fresh litchis from Tezpur. Curious about the fruit that has become synonymous with Assam's summer harvest, I struck up a conversation with the vendor. What began as a brief exchange soon revealed a deeper story, one of family tradition, hard work, and the challenges faced by those who bring Tezpur's famous litchis to market.

The vendor shared that his father had started the business, and he now continues the family legacy. He acknowledged that it is hard work, but it has consistently provided for our needs. He explained that he comes to Guwahati only once or twice during the season because transportation expenses are high and the fruits often lose their freshness after travelling long distances in the summer heat. His words offered a glimpse into the realities behind a fruit that many consumers simply enjoy without knowing the effort involved in bringing it from orchard to market.

Nestled in the fertile plains of Assam, the litchi orchards of Tezpur stand as a symbol of tradition, agricultural excellence, and regional pride.

Renowned for their distinctive taste, attractive appearance, and rich aroma, Tezpur litchis have long held a special place among fruit lovers. Today, with growing recognition and expanding markets, this treasured fruit is emerging as a product with significant international trade potential.

The natural environment of the region closely links to the uniqueness of Tezpur litchi. The fertile alluvial soil, favourable climate, balanced rainfall, and suitable temperatures create ideal conditions for its cultivation. These factors contribute to the fruit's distinctive flavour and quality, making it stand out from litchis grown elsewhere. Many local growers believe that the taste of Tezpur litchi reflects the character of the land itself, shaped by nature and generations of farming experience.

Over the years, litchi cultivation has become a significant contributor to the rural economy. Beyond orchard owners, the harvest season provides employment for labourers, traders, transport workers, and vendors. Entire communities benefit from the seasonal economic activity generated by the fruit. For many families, a successful harvest can determine their financial stability for the year.

A major milestone in the journey of Tezpur litchi came with the granting of Geographical Indication (GI) status. This recognition formally acknowledges the fruit's unique characteristics and its deep connection to the region. More importantly, it helps protect the identity of the product while enhancing consumer confidence in its authenticity. The GI tag has also opened new opportunities for growers by increasing visibility in premium domestic and international markets.

Experts in horticulture often emphasise that the future of Tezpur litchi depends not only on maintaining quality but also on improving infrastructure. Since litchis are highly perishable, efficient cold storage facilities, modern packaging systems, and reliable transportation networks are essential. The concerns raised by the vendor I met in Guwahati reflect a challenge faced by many small traders and farmers. Without adequate post-harvest infrastructure, maintaining freshness during transportation remains difficult, often reducing both quality and profits.

The international market presents exciting opportunities. Demand for high-quality fruits is steadily increasing across regions such as the Middle East, Europe, and parts of Asia. Consumers today are increasingly interested in products that have a clear origin, strong quality standards, and unique regional identities. Tezpur litchi possesses all these qualities, giving it considerable potential as an export product that can represent Assam on the global stage.

At the same time, climate change poses new challenges. Irregular rainfall, rising temperatures, and extreme weather events can affect flowering patterns and fruit development. Agricultural scientists and horticulture experts stress the importance of research, climate-resilient farming practices, and farmer training programmes to ensure the long-term sustainability of litchi cultivation.

The story of Tezpur litchi is ultimately a story about people. It is the story of farmers who nurture orchards through changing seasons, traders who travel long distances to sell fresh fruit, and families who have built their livelihoods around this cherished crop. The roadside vendor in Guwahati may have spoken only a few words, but his experience reflected the hopes, struggles, and determination of many others connected to the litchi trade.

As Tezpur litchi continues to gain recognition beyond Assam, its success will depend on a combination of traditional knowledge, scientific innovation, supportive policies, and improved market access. With sustained efforts, this beloved fruit has the potential to become a globally recognised agricultural brand while continuing to support the communities that have nurtured it for generations.

In every sweet bite of a Tezpur litchi lies more than just flavour. It carries the story of a region, the labour of countless hands, and the enduring promise of Assam's agricultural heritage.

(Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off a 500-kg consignment of GI-tagged Tezpur litchis to Singapore from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on June 12, 2026.)