Author: Ratan Saud

Reviewer: Puspanjalee Das Dutta

Publisher: Bhabani Books Private Limited, Guwahati

In recent years, Assamese writers have shown new interest in biographies, a field often overshadowed by poetry and fiction. In this context, Ambikagiri Raychaudhury: Agni Binar Taan by Ratan Saud is an important and well-researched book that brings life to one of Assam’s most influential and complex personalities, Ambikagiri Raychaudhury.

Although Raychaudhury was known for his poems, his identity is not limited to that of a poet. He was also a strong nationalist, a social reformer, and a bold voice for Assamese identity. Known as Asom Keshari, he used his writings, especially in Chetana, to inspire people during a period of major political and cultural change. He was one of the earliest advocates of Asomiya Swaraj, linking regional pride with India’s freedom struggle.

While Raychaudhury is still an inspiring figure of Assamese nationalism, the Assamese literature has still not given justice to him. Existing books on Raychaudhury often present him as a hero without exploring the struggles that shaped him. Shri Ratan Saud’s book, Ambikagiri Raychaudhury: Agni Binar Taan, fills this gap by giving both the inner and outer story of his life.

Instead of using a simple timeline, Saud follows a thematic style. He discusses Raychaudhury’s childhood, the influences that shaped him, his role in nationalist politics, and his creative work as different but connected themes.

This helps readers understand how different experiences shaped his ideas.

One of the most powerful parts of the book is the discussion on Raychaudhury’s use of poetry and music as tools of resistance. His poems were not just artistic pieces; they were the reflection of his utmost wish for the Assamese nation. Shri Saud clearly explains how these works inspired young Assamese people at the time. It helps readers understand the cultural and political forces that shaped 20th-century Assam.

But what makes this particular biography more relatable and human is the fact that the book does not shy away from exploring Raychaudhury’s doubts, disagreements, or the changes in his thinking. However, as the book is based on deep research and many sources, it can sometimes feel dense. Readers who are not familiar with Assam’s political history may need extra time to understand some sections. However, this extra time does not diminish the readers’ desire to finish the book, as the overall value of the book remains strong.

The book can be considered as a major contribution to the Assamese biography genre. The fact that a writer from Barpeta is telling the story of another Barpetia adds a personal touch. It gives the book warmth and familiarity, showing a deep connection between the author and his subject.

In the end, Ambikagiri Raychaudhury: Agni Binar Taan connects the past with the present and reminds us of a man who dreamed of a better Assam and a better India. It is a valuable read for students, researchers, and anyone interested in Assam’s history and culture. It also shows how literature can become a force for change.

