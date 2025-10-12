An anecdote

Dr. Debahari Talukdar

(Director Centre for Distance and Online Education Gauhati University)

Hello Brother Benju, did you ever imagine the price it cost for your peace and safety from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and all of your back- and front-yard enemies? And the cost of bombing Tehran and giving aid to Pakistan, Ukraine and all others?

Benju: It’s your generosity and greatness, Big Bro. Honestly speaking, Brother, don’t think that I am not concerned about your weapon granary. Indeed, I wish your granary of armaments would reach everywhere throughout the globe.

Trumpoleon: I found everyone ungrateful, except Mr Munir. Don’t you think you all should do something for me for this year’s Nobel Prize?

Nobel Committee Official: Just try to understand, Mr Netanyahu, how can his name be considered for such a prestigious prize? Yesterday I scolded Mr Munir also. No campaign, please, Mr Prime Minister.

Benju: I understand, but our big brother is too hopeful this time around, given his all-out effort in every match to save all the precious atomic ornaments.

Nobel Committee Official: Okay, Mr Netanyahu, we will see if there stands any chance at all, by the way. Some days later, in the wee hours of a fine morning, Mr Benju receives an email.

“Dear Mr Netanyahu,. It’s a great honour to respond to you pertaining to such a big issue of pride and honour. The Nobel Committee replayed and reviewed all the matches and every ball and resolved that the name of President Trump for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize...”

Benju couldn’t control himself and left the mail half-read and shared the news in no time. Within seconds, the news flashed worldwide. A section of media started a parallel newsflash with an exclusive caption scrolling over the screen, “Mr Modi, Mr Putin and Md Khamenei avoided media persons to respond to the Nobel Prize news break.”

The news lasted for hardly a few minutes; an instant disclaimer from the Nobel Committee shocked and shook the world: “Mr Netanyahu either didn’t completely read the mail or mistook the words. All the balls Mr Trump bowled in the latest World Peace Cricket Series were hit for sixes, as the umpires’ no-ball calls were loud and clear to every batter. This time, he will have to bear all the no-ball price.