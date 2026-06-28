Assam’s MSME Sector on the Edge

On MSME Day, the promise of small enterprise as an engine of inclusive growth collides with the stubborn structural realities facing Assam's business owners -

Kaushik Nath.

June 27 each year is observed as an occasion for the world to acknowledge

what the data has long confirmed: small businesses are the backbone of the global economy. Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises represent approximately 90 per cent of businesses worldwide and account for more than 70 per cent of employment globally. In emerging markets, formal MSMEs contribute up to 40 per cent of national income, with that figure climbing further when informal enterprises are counted. They drive inclusive growth, foster innovation, generate livelihoods, and anchor economic resilience in communities that larger corporations rarely reach.

Yet for all the recognition that MSME Day invites, the lived reality of small business owners in Assam is one of persistent struggle against barriers that political speeches acknowledge but policies have largely failed to dismantle. The state's MSME sector carries enormous latent potential in its handloom traditions, its agricultural processing capacity, its artisan heritage, and its young workforce. What it lacks is the structural support to convert that potential into sustained economic output. Understanding why requires an honest accounting of the challenges that confront Assam's small businesses at every stage of their existence.

The most immediate and debilitating barrier is financial. Access to institutional credit in Assam remains a distant aspiration for the majority of micro-enterprises, particularly those operating in rural areas. Commercial banks continue to demand tangible fixed assets as collateral, a requirement that locks out over 90 per cent of rural micro-units that function without formal land deeds or independently verifiable property valuations. Institutional banking branches in the state have historically given only one to six percent of their total loans to MSMEs, showing not only a cautious approach to risk but also a lack of recognition for the importance and size of this sector. Faced with tedious documentation requirements and repeated rejection, many entrepreneurs turn to informal money lenders - a decision that offers immediate liquidity but often leads to crippling debt burdens and interest rates that no viable small business can sustainably absorb.

The infrastructure deficit compounds this financial vulnerability at every turn. Power supply in Assam remains erratic, with persistent fluctuations and outages forcing business owners to rely on diesel generators to maintain production continuity. This is not a minor inconvenience; it is a direct operational cost that erodes margins, distorts pricing, and places local producers at a systematic disadvantage against competitors in states with more reliable grid infrastructure. The problem is geographic as well as technical. Assam's landlocked position, combined with inadequate road networks in hilly and remote terrain, results in high transit costs and prolonged delays for the movement of raw materials and finished goods. What might be a straightforward supply chain transaction elsewhere becomes, in much of Assam, an expensive and unpredictable logistical exercise. Industrial estates beyond the relatively better-served districts of Kamrup Metro and Kamrup suffer from poor maintenance, absent or inadequate storage facilities, and waste management systems that fall far short of what a functioning production environment requires.

Market access presents the third layer of structural constraint. Most micro-enterprises in Assam remain confined to small, low-demand local markets, unable to break into wider supply chains for want of connectivity, certification, and commercial infrastructure. High-potential sectors such as handloom and food processing areas, where Assam possesses a genuine comparative advantage rooted in craft tradition and agricultural abundance, consistently underperform because their products reach consumers without professional packaging, coherent branding, or the regulatory certifications, such as FSSAI clearance, that formal retail and export channels demand. The result is that exceptional products fail to command the prices or the audiences they merit, and the enterprises behind them stagnate. Against these challenges, local units face an inherently unequal contest with large national corporations whose manufacturing scale and advertising budgets are simply beyond comparison.

The technical and human capital dimensions of this crisis are equally serious. Digital adoption among Assam's MSMEs remains slow, partly because regional consumer behaviour continues to favour physical cash transactions and partly because the internal capacity to integrate e-commerce, digital accounting, and inventory management tools is limited. Skilled technical personnel represent a scarce and volatile resource - qualified workers consistently migrate toward higher-paying opportunities in corporate sectors outside the state, leaving local enterprises chronically short of the human capital needed to operate efficiently and grow. Compounding the issue is the near-total absence of local ancillary industries: precision-tool makers and machinery component manufacturers are simply not present within Assam in meaningful numbers, forcing enterprises to import spare parts from other industrial states at significantly inflated costs, adding to overheads and creating supply chain dependencies that make production schedules unpredictable.

The cumulative picture is of a sector that is structurally burdened at precisely the moments when it most needs to be supported. The barriers are not mysterious; they are well documented, repeatedly acknowledged by policymakers, and yet inadequately addressed. Credit reform that genuinely accounts for the collateral realities of rural micro-enterprise is overdue. Infrastructure investment in power reliability and road connectivity cannot be deferred indefinitely without accepting that the state's economic development will remain geographically concentrated and inequitable. Market linkage programmes that connect Assam's producers to regional and national value chains, combined with support for packaging, branding, and certification, could transform the commercial prospects of entire sub-sectors. And investments in local technical education and ancillary industry development would, over time, reduce the talent drain and the costly import dependencies that currently hobble growth.

MSME Day is a useful occasion for stocktaking. But the small business owners of Assam do not need another day of recognition. They need credit systems that see them, infrastructure that serves them, markets that are accessible to them, and a policy environment that treats their growth as a genuine priority rather than a recurring agenda item. The economic case is unambiguous. What has been missing, year after year, is the political will to act on it.