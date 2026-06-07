Assam’s social turnaround: Progress beyond the numbers

The new data suggest that Assam may be witnessing a significant social transition. The decline in child marriage and teenage pregnancy, improvements in institutional deliveries, greater financial inclusion among women and a reduction in spousal violence point towards meaningful progress. Yet the data also reveal persistent disparities and emerging challenges that demand sustained policy attention – Siddharth Roy

The latest findings of the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) offer Assam a rare opportunity for cautious optimism. For decades, the state has been associated with troubling social indicators, particularly high rates of child marriage, teenage pregnancy, maternal health challenges and gender inequality. The new data, however, suggest that Assam may be witnessing a significant social transition. The decline in child marriage and teenage pregnancy, improvements in institutional deliveries, greater financial inclusion among women and a reduction in spousal violence point towards meaningful progress. Yet the data also reveal persistent disparities and emerging challenges that demand sustained policy attention.

Perhaps the most striking finding is the decline in child marriage. Assam has long ranked among the states with the highest prevalence of early marriage. The social consequences have been severe: interrupted education, poor maternal health outcomes, reduced economic opportunities for women and intergenerational cycles of poverty. NFHS-6 indicates that fewer women are marrying before the legal age of 18 and fewer men before 21, reflecting a positive shift in social attitudes and behaviour. Closely linked to this trend is the reduction in teenage pregnancy. The decline is particularly significant because adolescent motherhood is associated with higher health risks for both mothers and children. Assam’s experience demonstrates how targeted interventions can produce measurable outcomes. Over the past three years, the state government has combined legal enforcement against child marriage with awareness campaigns and institutional monitoring. Earlier administrative data had already shown a sharp reduction in registered teenage pregnancies following the anti-child-marriage drive launched in 2023.

However, it would be simplistic to attribute these gains solely to stricter enforcement. Social change rarely results from a single intervention. The NFHS-6 findings point towards broader improvements in women’s education, financial inclusion and digital access. Women’s schooling has increased substantially, ownership of bank accounts has expanded, mobile-phone usage has risen and internet penetration has more than doubled. These developments matter because they strengthen women’s agency and access to information, both of which are critical in delaying marriage and improving health outcomes.

The role of Assam’s flagship welfare scheme, Orunodoi, deserves particular attention. By transferring financial assistance directly to women, the programme has attempted to enhance economic security in households. The Chief Minister has credited the scheme with contributing to improvements in social indicators, including a notable decline in spousal violence. While establishing direct causality requires careful research, international and Indian evidence consistently suggests that when women control a greater share of household resources, their bargaining power improves and social outcomes often follow.

Another encouraging development is the rise in institutional deliveries. Increased hospital births represent a major public-health achievement because they are closely linked to reductions in maternal and infant mortality. Improved access to healthcare facilities, expansion of health infrastructure and growing awareness among families have contributed to this trend. Institutional deliveries also indicate greater trust in formal healthcare systems, a critical factor in improving long-term health outcomes.

Yet celebration must not obscure the challenges that remain. The NFHS-6 data show that significant rural-urban disparities persist. While access to healthcare and institutional deliveries has improved overall, outcomes remain uneven across districts and communities. Rural areas continue to face shortages of health infrastructure, specialist medical personnel and transportation connectivity. Social progress that is concentrated in urban centres cannot be considered fully inclusive.

Moreover, child marriage has not disappeared. Although rates have declined, the practice continues in several districts. Independent studies suggest that a substantial proportion of young women in Assam still marry before the legal age. The persistence of poverty, school dropouts, patriarchal norms and limited economic opportunities for girls continues to sustain the practice in some communities.

The survey also highlights an important paradox. While women are becoming more educated, digitally connected and financially included, their participation in household decision-making has declined. This suggests that economic empowerment does not automatically translate into social empowerment. Deeply embedded gender norms often evolve more slowly than measurable economic indicators. True empowerment requires not only access to resources but also greater voice and autonomy within families and communities.

Another concern is that Assam’s public-health challenges are changing rather than disappearing. As maternal and child health improves, new issues continue to arise. Reports based on NFHS-6 data point to continuing malnutrition among children, rising obesity, hypertension and diabetes among adults, and growing lifestyle-related health risks. These trends reflect a broader epidemiological transition that many developing societies experience as incomes and urbanisation increase.

The broader lesson from NFHS-6 is that Assam’s social development story is becoming more complex. The state is moving beyond the phase where access alone was the primary challenge. The next stage will require improving quality, reducing disparities and deepening empowerment. Policies must therefore focus not only on keeping girls in school and preventing early marriage but also on expanding employment opportunities, strengthening rural healthcare and enhancing women’s decision-making power.

Assam’s progress deserves recognition. The decline in child marriage, teenage pregnancy and gender-based violence represents a genuine achievement. But the survey should be viewed not as a report card of success but as a roadmap for future action. The gains recorded today will endure only if they are supported by sustained investments in education, healthcare, women’s empowerment and social inclusion.

For Assam, NFHS-6 marks an important milestone. The challenge now is to ensure that social progress becomes irreversible and reaches every district, community and household. Only then can the state claim that it has transformed not only its statistics but also the lives of the people behind those numbers.