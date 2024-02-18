Assam’s vision for sustainable growth

A comprehensive analysis of the 2024–25 budget and green initiatives

Dipak Kurmi

The Assam Budget for 2024–25 outlines key priorities aimed at fostering self-reliance in the state. The government places a strong emphasis on Mahila Sabalikaran, aiming to empower women and enhance their participation in various spheres. Additionally, the focus on the Cultural Renaissance seeks to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of Assam. The budget also underscores the importance of promoting investment to stimulate economic growth and development. A significant push is directed towards building a greener economy, aligning with global sustainability goals. Infrastructure development in key sectors such as education, tourism, connectivity, and healthcare receives substantial attention, highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing the overall well-being of the populace. The overarching goal is sustained growth and the creation of jobs, reflecting a comprehensive approach to addressing the diverse needs of the people of Assam. The financial trends over the years reflect a notable evolution in overall expenditure and capital expenditure in the state. In 2016–17, the overall expenditure stood at 57,407 crore, which gradually increased over subsequent years, reaching 1,27,283 crore in 2022–23. This substantial growth underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing various sectors and services. Similarly, the trends in capital expenditure depict a strategic allocation of funds towards long-term developmental projects. The capital expenditure witnessed a steady rise from 6001 crore in 2016–17 to 16,338 crore in 2022–23, indicating a focus on infrastructural development and investments in key areas. These financial figures demonstrate a concerted effort by the state to ensure sustained economic growth and improve the overall well-being of its residents.

The financial dynamics of the state highlight a significant portion of the grants received from the central government over the years. In 2016–17, the state received 32,787 crore in grants, a figure that steadily increased to 59,479 crore in 2022–23. This consistent growth in central grants signifies the collaborative efforts between the state and the centre to bolster economic development and address regional needs. Concurrently, the revenue receipts for Assam also witnessed a positive trajectory, starting at 49,220 crore in 2016–17 and reaching 89,742 crore in 2022–23. This rise in revenue further reflects the state’s expanding economic activities and its ability to generate funds internally. The combination of central grants and robust revenue receipts positions the state on a solid financial footing, enabling it to undertake various developmental initiatives for the benefit of its residents.

The budget for the fiscal year 2024–25 provides a comprehensive snapshot of the financial allocations and expenditures for Assam. The revenue sources indicate a diverse inflow, with State Tax Revenue contributing 34,149 crore, non-tax revenue adding 8,871 crore, and a substantial share of 40,000 crore coming from the Share of Central Taxes. Centrally Sponsored Schemes receive a noteworthy allocation of 23,197 crore, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between the state and the center. Other significant revenue streams include Finance Commission funds at 4,806 crore and various transfers and grants to states with a legislature totaling 921 crore. Public debt and the recovery of loans and advances also play a role in the state’s finances, amounting to 29,441 crore and 2,221 crore, respectively. In terms of expenditure, the allocation of rupees is directed towards General Services (49,555 crore), Social Services (55,088 crore), and Economic Services (31,153 crore). Public debt servicing accounts for 7,192 crore, with additional provisions for loans and advances (11 crore) and grants-in-aid and contributions (891 crore). This meticulous budgetary breakdown underscores the government’s strategic financial planning to address diverse sectors and prioritise the well-being and development of the state. The budget for the fiscal year 2024–25 unveils a detailed distribution of revenue sources, showcasing the financial landscape of Assam. Tax revenues play a pivotal role, with Goods & Services Tax contributing 29,407 crore, Taxes on Income & Expenditure totaling 26,181 crore, Taxes on Property & Capital Transactions amounting to 1,454 crore, and Taxes on Commodities & Services accounting for 17,106 crore, resulting in a comprehensive Total Tax Revenue of 74,148 crore. Additionally, non-tax revenues are integral to the state’s financial structure, with interest receipts, dividends, and profits generating 1,111 crore, other non-tax revenue (general services) contributing 438 crore, other revenue (social services) providing 83 crore, and other non-tax revenue (economic services) contributing significantly at 7,239 crore. The combined total non-tax revenue stands at 8,871 crore, showcasing the diversified revenue streams that support the state’s financial commitments across various sectors and services.

The budget snapshot for the fiscal year 2024–25 highlights the major revenue-earning departments in Assam, each contributing significantly to the state’s fiscal health. The Commissioner of Taxes emerges as a pivotal department, generating 26,415 crore in revenue. The geology and mining sector follows closely, contributing 5,907 crore, showcasing the economic importance of natural resource extraction. The excise department plays a significant role, contributing 4,101 crore, reflecting the state’s revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages and other excisable goods. Transport, Land Revenue & Registration, and Forest departments also make substantial contributions, with figures of 2,210 crore, 1,434 crore, and 1,250 crore, respectively. The combined revenue from these major departments totals 41,316 crore, underscoring the diverse sources of income and the strategic focus on key sectors to support the state’s financial goals and developmental initiatives.

The budget snapshot for the fiscal year 2024–25 provides a clear demarcation between revenue and capital aspects of the financial framework. In terms of receipts, the state anticipates robust revenue and capital inflows, with revenue receipts reaching 1,11,944 crore and capital receipts amounting to 31,662 crore, resulting in a comprehensive total of 1,43,606 crore. On the expenditure side, the government outlines a strategic allocation of funds, with revenue expenditure projected at 1,10,092 crore and capital expenditure at 33,799 crore. The total expenditure is estimated at 1,43,891 crore, indicating a meticulous balancing act between revenue and capital components. This financial approach underscores the government’s commitment to effective financial management, ensuring judicious utilisation of resources for both current operational needs and long-term developmental projects, contributing to the overall growth and well-being of the state.

The budget snapshot for the fiscal year 2024–25 unveils a comprehensive breakdown of expenditures, highlighting the allocation between salary and non-salary components. Salary expenditures are projected at 36,399 crore, representing the funds dedicated to the remuneration of government employees. In contrast, non-salary expenditures dominate the budget, reaching a substantial 1,07,492 crore, encompassing various operational and developmental expenses. The total expenditure for the fiscal year stands at 1,43,891 crore, showcasing the intricate balance between these crucial elements. Furthermore, the budget distinguishes between voted and charged expenditures, with voted expenditures amounting to 1,24,515 crore, covering expenses sanctioned by the legislative body, and charged expenditures at 19,376 crore, representing expenses that do not require parliamentary approval. This detailed allocation strategy reflects the government’s meticulous planning to address both human resource needs and broader operational and developmental requirements while maintaining transparency and accountability in financial governance.

The budget snapshot for the fiscal year 2024–25 delineates a clear distinction in financial allocations between general areas and sixth-schedule areas. General Areas receive a substantial budgetary allocation of 1,35,519 crore, reflecting the government’s commitment to addressing the diverse needs of regions falling outside the Sixth Schedule. Simultaneously, the Sixth Schedule Areas, which often include tribal and autonomous regions, are allocated 8,372 crore, indicating a focused approach to meet the unique developmental and socio-economic requirements of these specific regions. The total budget for the fiscal year stands at 1,43,891 crore, emphasising the government’s comprehensive strategy to ensure inclusive growth and equitable distribution of resources across both general and special administrative areas. This targeted financial planning underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing the specific challenges and promoting development in regions with distinct governance structures and cultural landscapes.

The budget snapshot for the fiscal year 2024–25 presents a comprehensive overview of the scheme plan, outlining various allocations for the state’s development initiatives. The state’s own priority development takes a prominent position with an allocation of 33,428 crore, reflecting the government’s commitment to addressing specific regional priorities and developmental needs. Additionally, Centrally Sponsored Schemes receive a noteworthy allocation of 20,032 crore, emphasising collaborative efforts with the central government to boost various sectors. The budget also allocates 78,642 crore for establishment expenditures, covering essential operational costs. Externally Aided Projects, NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance, Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, Central Finance Commission Grants, Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, and Warehouse Infrastructure Fund collectively receive 11,789 crore, showcasing the state’s diverse approach to funding projects through various channels. This strategic distribution of resources underscores the government’s dedication to fostering comprehensive development across different sectors, ensuring a balanced and inclusive growth trajectory for the state.

The sectoral analysis of expenditure in the budget for the fiscal year 2024–25 reflects a strategic allocation of resources to address diverse facets of the state’s development. Notably, the education, sports, art, and culture sectors receive a significant share of 23,227 crore, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering intellectual and cultural growth. Health and Family Welfare is allocated 8,399 crore, reflecting a substantial investment in the well-being of the populace. Water Supply, Sanitation, Housing and Urban Development, and Social Welfare and Nutrition sectors receive 8,382 crore and 11,088 crore, respectively, emphasising the importance of infrastructure and social welfare. Agriculture and Allied Activities, Irrigation and Flood Control, Energy, Industry and Minerals, Transport, and Rural Development sectors also receive dedicated funds, showcasing a holistic approach to economic and rural development. The allocation of 62,620 crore to the “Others” category further highlights the budget’s inclusivity, addressing various miscellaneous expenditures crucial for overall progress. This sectoral distribution demonstrates a comprehensive strategy to ensure balanced and sustainable development across key areas, promoting the well-being and prosperity of the state.

The budget snapshot for the fiscal year 2024–25 demonstrates a meticulous commitment to addressing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing a goal-wise allocation for the year 2022–23 in Assam. Notable allocations include 8,879 crore towards eradicating poverty, underscoring the state’s dedication to social welfare. A substantial 25,856 crore is allocated for good health and well-being, reflecting a significant investment in healthcare infrastructure and services. Education is also a priority, with 4,845 crore allocated for quality education. The budget allocates funds across various SDGs, including Zero Hunger, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequalities, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Climate Action, Life on Land, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, and Partnership for the Goals. This goal-wise allocation showcases the state’s comprehensive approach to sustainable development, emphasising economic growth, social well-being, environmental sustainability, and inclusive governance.

The budget for the fiscal year 2024–25 highlights the top 15 departments based on budget demand, showcasing the state’s priorities and financial allocations. The Finance Department leads with a substantial allocation of 31,273 crore, indicating its central role in managing the state’s fiscal affairs. School education follows closely with 16,658 crore, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing the education sector. Administration Reforms and Training and PPG receive 15,538 crore, reflecting a focus on improving administrative efficiency. Public Works (Roads) and Panchayat & Rural Development departments receive significant allocations of 8,998 crore and 8,403 crore, respectively, emphasising infrastructure development and rural progress. The Home Department is allocated 7,861 crore, indicating a commitment to maintaining public safety. Health and Family Welfare receives 5,355 crore, showcasing a substantial investment in healthcare services. This financial distribution underscores the government’s strategic approach to addressing diverse sectors, including education, infrastructure, healthcare, and rural development, fostering overall progress and well-being in the state.

The commitment to inclusivity is evident in the budgetary allocations for the gender, child, and divyang (persons with disabilities) sectors over the fiscal years 2022–23, 2023–24, and 2024–25. For the Gender Budget in 2022–23, 20 departments reported receiving an allocation of 21,929 crore, demonstrating a focus on gender-sensitive initiatives. In the following fiscal year (2023–24), the number of departments reporting increased to 22, with an allocation of 19,387 crore, indicating a sustained effort to promote gender inclusivity. However, the budget for the Financial Year 2024–25 shows a slight decrease, with 24 departments reporting and an allocation of 16,937 crore, emphasising the need for continued attention to gender-specific programs. Similarly, the Child Budget reflects a substantial increase from 7,376 crore in 2022–23 (10 reporting departments) to 18,566 crore in 2023–24 (13 reporting departments), underscoring the government’s emphasis on child welfare. In 2024–25, the allocation remains substantial at 16,834 crore, indicating ongoing support for child-focused initiatives across 12 reporting departments. The Divyang Budget reflects a fluctuating pattern, with 1,569 crore allocated to 6 reporting departments in 2022–23, increasing to 2,548 crore across 9 departments in 2023–24, and a slight decrease to 1,968 crore for 11 reporting departments in 2024–25. These allocations underscore the government’s concerted efforts to create an inclusive budget, addressing the specific needs of diverse segments of the population.

Green budgeting serves as a strategic tool within public finance management (PFM), facilitating evidence-based and output-oriented budgeting. It plays a pivotal role in directing financial resources effectively to address climate change, promote sustainability, and achieve environmental targets. This approach allows for efficient allocation of resources towards both climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. A green budget, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13 (climate action), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities), and SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), contributes significantly to building a sustainable and resilient future. By adhering to the principles outlined in the United Nations’ SDGs and aligning with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, as well as other national and state commitments, green budgeting becomes a catalyst for fostering positive environmental outcomes.

The essence of green budgeting lies in its commitment to addressing the pressing challenges of our era—environmental sustainability and climate change. This approach involves integrating sustainability principles seamlessly into the systems and procedures of public financial management (PFM). The objective is to provide state governments with the tools to fortify ongoing initiatives and create financial avenues for new endeavors. In the fiscal year 2024–25, the green budget constitutes 10.02% of the total budget for 18 key departments, totaling Rs. 4,636 crore. This allocation signifies a dedicated effort towards promoting initiatives that not only mitigate environmental impact but also contribute to the overall resilience and sustainability of our communities.

In the fiscal year 2024–25, the commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected in the departments’ allocations towards the Green Budget. Notably, the Agriculture Department has earmarked 165.95 crore from its budget estimate (BE) of 2445.71 crore, emphasising a green approach to agricultural practices. Similarly, the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department allocates 20.28 crore from its 618.63 crore BE, promoting eco-friendly initiatives in animal husbandry. The Environment & Forest Department leads by example with a substantial green estimate of 265.88 crore out of its 1207.25 crore BE, emphasising the importance of conservation efforts. Panchayat & Rural Development allocates a significant 1396.80 crore from its 8402.58 crore BE, indicating a strong focus on sustainable rural development. The Health and Family Welfare Department also contributes significantly, allocating 519.40 crore from its 5354.68 crore BE to green initiatives. This trend extends across various key departments, such as power, public works, water resources, and housing and urban affairs, collectively culminating in a noteworthy total green estimate of 4636.30 crore out of the total budget estimate of 46270.09 crore. This dedicated allocation underscores the state’s commitment to fostering environmentally conscious practices across diverse sectors, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future. In the flagship schemes for the fiscal year 2024–25 in Assam, the government is set to embark on the Ashtadash Mukutor Unnoyonee Maala initiative, encompassing a diverse range of programmes aimed at fostering holistic development. Among these initiatives are the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina (MMNM) and the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan, both focusing on empowering individuals and promoting entrepreneurship, particularly among women. The Orunodoi 2.0 project aims at expanding inclusivity, while the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme under Category III targets supporting microfinance endeavors. The Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan and One Lakh Plus Jobs initiative underscore the commitment to self-reliance and job creation. Additionally, projects for Amrit Kaal, the creation of growth corridors, and the Mukhya Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) demonstrate a multifaceted approach to sustainable development. The government’s focus on innovative integration of wetlands with the River Brahmaputra, green growth for a greener Assam, and welfare measures for the Tea Tribe Community showcases a comprehensive strategy for environmental conservation and social welfare. Other noteworthy schemes include initiatives for cultural identity, pilgrimage under Punya Tirth Yojana in Ayodhya, future prospects for children, sports development through Khel Maharan and Youth Clubs, and a Global Investors’ Summit scheduled for November 2024, emphasising the state’s commitment to economic growth and global engagement. Lastly, the Mukhya Mantri Sanrahalaya initiative underscores the government’s dedication to the preservation and promotion of heritage.

In the major announcements for the fiscal year 2024–25 in Assam, the government has unveiled a spectrum of initiatives designed to address key sectors and foster inclusive development. Notably, the introduction of reservations for Agniveers in the Assam Police reflects a commitment to diversifying the workforce. The emphasis on achieving self-sufficiency in egg, milk, and fish production underlines the government’s dedication to enhancing food security and promoting local agriculture. The promotion of small tea growers and the establishment of a start-up mission signal support for entrepreneurship and innovation. Setting up a training centre at Padmashree Hemaprova Chutia’s residence underscores the importance of skill development. PM Vishwakarma Yojana and Farm Mechanisation initiatives aim to boost the agricultural sector, while rooftop solarization and Climate Action projects demonstrate a commitment to sustainable practices. The ambitious Amrit-Guwahati Integrated Global City (Amrit-GIG City) project reflects the state’s vision for urban development. Healthcare receives significant attention through Ayushman Asom, a comprehensive healthcare initiative, and the Comprehensive School Health Programme. The Village and Community Outreach Programme for MBBS Students showcases a commitment to grassroots healthcare. Digital transformation and artificial intelligence take centre stage, with initiatives like Championing Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence and Gyan-Dhara integrating virtual reality technology for experiential learning. Other initiatives include the establishment of the Third Assam Bhawan in New Delhi, housing support for employees, the Jeevika Sakhi Express, and monthly remuneration for honorary Gaon Pradhans in forest areas, all contributing to a holistic and inclusive development agenda.

The budget estimates for the fiscal year 2024–25 reveal a receipt of Rs. 1,43,605.56 crore in the Consolidated Fund of the State, with Rs. 1,11,943.84 crore allocated to the Revenue Account and the remaining Rs. 31,661.73 crore under the Capital Account. Additionally, the estimated receipts in the Consolidated Fund from various sources, combined with Rs. 1,44,550.08 crore under the Public Account and Rs. 2,000.00 crore under the Contingency Fund, culminate in total receipts of Rs. 2,90,155.65 crore. In contrast, the anticipated total expenditure from the consolidated fund for 2024–25 is Rs. 1,43,890.62 crore, distributed as Rs. 1,10,091.86 crore on the revenue account and Rs. 33,798.76 crore on the capital account. Factoring in the expenditure of Rs. 1,42,670.09 crore under the Public Account and Rs. 2,000.00 crore under the Contingency Fund, the aggregate expenditure for the year is projected at Rs. 2,88,560.71 crore. The estimated transactions throughout the year are anticipated to yield a surplus of Rs. 1,594.94 crore. This surplus, in conjunction with the opening deficit of Rs. 2,369.41 crore, results in a projected budget deficit of Rs. 774.47 crore at the conclusion of the financial year 2024–25.