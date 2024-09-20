Autumnal Equinox 2024: Know The Date And Significance Of This Celestial Phenomenon

The Autumnal Equinox is a celestial event that marks the beginning of fall. In 2024, this event will occur on Sunday, September 22.

The Autumnal Equinox is a time of change, a transition from the warm summer months to the cooler autumn season. It is a time to reflect on the balance in our lives and the world around us.

Autumnal Equinox 2024: What is an Equinox?

An Equinox is a twice-yearly astronomical event when the Earth’s axis isn’t tilted towards or away from the Sun. This results in nearly equal day and night durations, each about 12 hours.

The tilt of the Earth relative to the Sun is 0° during Equinoxes. These occur annually around 20th or 21st March and 22nd or 23rd September, marking the start of spring and autumn respectively. On these days, day and night lengths are approximately equal worldwide.