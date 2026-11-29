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The Assamese film industry has been witnessing a remarkable transformation in recent years, with filmmakers exploring fresh narratives, unconventional themes, and socially relevant subjects. From comedy and thrillers to powerful human dramas, Assamese films have successfully captured the imagination of audiences, while also proving their commercial potential by competing with big-budget Hindi releases at the box office.

Amid this exciting phase of growth, one of the most anticipated Assamese films of the year, ‘Aadishakti,’ is all set to arrive in theatres across Assam on December 4, 2026. Even before its theatrical release, the film has created a strong buzz among audiences by earning prestigious recognition at several national and international film festivals, placing Assamese cinema on a wider global platform.

At its heart, ‘Aadishakti’ is a powerful narrative centred around women’s empowerment, social conflicts, and the courage of a young woman who challenges deep-rooted traditions and societal dominance.

The film explores how an individual’s determination, self-belief, and courage can bring about significant changes within a family and society. Through an emotionally engaging storyline, ‘Aadishakti’ presents the journey of a woman who refuses to surrender before social barriers and chooses to fight for her identity, dignity, and dreams.

The film reflects the strength of the human spirit while highlighting the importance of equality, resilience, and the ability of individuals to become catalysts for social change.

‘Aadishakti’ has been produced under the banner of Ayra Motion Pictures and directed by talented young filmmaker Bitopan Kashyap. The film represents a new generation of Assamese storytelling that blends meaningful content with cinematic excellence.

Indrani Baruah, acclaimed for her rare literary grace of a storyteller who captures the soul, struggles, and resilience of Northeast India, has written the original story of the film.

The film marks a special milestone for doctor-turned-actress Dr Arshia Mahanta, who makes her acting debut with a lead performance filled with sensitivity and emotional depth. Her portrayal of the central character brings authenticity and strength to the narrative.

Actor Nirupam Saikia appears in a significant role, adding another dimension to the storyline. Veteran actor Tapan Das, known for his powerful performances, brings his immense experience and acting brilliance to the project, making his character one of the major attractions of the film.

The film also features an impressive ensemble cast including Reena Bora, Meena Mahanta, Manjula Baruah, Asim Krishna Baruah, Aparna Dutta Choudhury, Jolly Laskar, Pranami Bora, Rimlim Bhuyan, Pallavi Borah, Ujjal Rajkhowa, Rajib Dowari, and Master Ayush, among others. The combined performances of experienced and emerging artistes have enriched the film’s emotional depth.

Music plays a vital role in enhancing the emotional appeal of any film, and ‘Aadishakti’ has already created a strong impact with its songs.

With music composed by Gaurang-Bishal, the film has released four songs, including ‘Khorikajai’, ‘Ani Bani’, ‘Bohu Dur,’ and ‘Koi Jaa’, which have received positive responses from listeners.

Among them, ‘Ani Bani’ has emerged as a special attraction. Featuring soulful lyrics by Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta and musical arrangement and composition by Zublee Baruah, the song holds immense emotional significance as it marks the final vocal contribution of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The song has become particularly special for music lovers as it represents the last collaboration of the popular musical duo of Zubeen Garg and Zublee Baruah.

Other tracks, including ‘Khorikajai,’ sung by Achurjya Borpatra, and ‘Bohu Dur,’ voiced by Shankuraj Konwar, have also gained popularity among audiences.

The mixing and mastering of the songs have been handled by Dony Hazarika, Trishanku Lahkar, and Rupjit Das.

Before reaching theatres, ‘Aadishakti’ has already established its presence on national and international platforms through its participation in prestigious film festivals.

The film recently achieved a major milestone by winning the ‘Best Film’ award at the prestigious Indie Awards held in Las Vegas, USA. It was also selected for a special screening at the Corporate Las Vegas – Workspace Near The Strip, Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the 47th Indian Independent Film Festival, held during October-November, ‘Aadishakti’ received the Special Jury Award in the Best Feature Film category, further strengthening its position among notable independent films.

Earlier, the film won three major awards at the Global Cine Confluence (GCC) 2026 held in New Delhi. It also received special recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) and the New Delhi Film Festival.

These achievements have not only highlighted the quality of the film but have also showcased the growing creative strength of Assamese cinema on the global stage.

Scheduled to release alongside several big-budget Hindi films on December 4, ‘Aadishakti’ carries the hopes of a new generation of Assamese filmmakers and audiences.

With its strong storyline, socially relevant theme, powerful performances, memorable music, and international recognition, the film has already generated considerable excitement among cinema lovers across Assam.

The makers believe that ‘Aadishakti’ will connect deeply with audiences as it presents an inspiring story of courage, identity, and transformation. More than a cinematic experience, the film aims to celebrate women’s strength and highlight the power of determination to create meaningful change.

As Assamese cinema continues its journey towards wider recognition and greater commercial success, ‘Aadishakti’ stands as a promising addition that reflects the evolving spirit of regional filmmaking.