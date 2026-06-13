Beat the heat

Shilpika rajguru

(rajgurushilpika@gmail.com)

Many years ago, the weather was not as hot as it is today. Our Earth was surrounded by vast forests and abundant greenery. A healthy, green environment is the foundation of all life on Earth. It provides us with essential resources such as fresh air, clean water, and fertile soil. Trees and green spaces act as natural filters by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, helping to reduce the harmful effects of global warming.

Today, however, rampant deforestation, the burning of fossil fuels, and the clearing of forests have increased the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. These gases trap heat, causing global temperatures to rise. As a result, glaciers are melting, sea levels are rising, and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent. Because of these harmful human activities, we are facing the serious challenge of global warming.

Global warming directly threatens human health, economic stability, and food security. Changes in temperature and rainfall patterns disrupt agricultural cycles, reducing crop yields and threatening food supplies. Water scarcity is becoming a critical issue in many regions as glaciers disappear and reservoirs dry up.

During the hot summer months, many people turn to cold drinks for relief. Most packaged cold drinks, however, are unhealthy for us. Instead, traditional summer foods can provide both refreshment and nutrition.

Raw mango is one such nutrient-rich summer food, renowned for its tangy flavour and numerous health benefits. It helps boost immunity, prevents dehydration, regulates blood sugar levels, and acts as a powerful antioxidant.

My late grandmother loved preparing raw mango chutney. She would slice fresh raw mangoes and mix them with green chillies and a small amount of lemon juice. The result was a mouth-watering, refreshing, and healthy traditional dish.

My grandmother was a simple village woman. Even in her old age, her hair remained black and thick. She used homemade amla oil and followed a natural lifestyle.

Every day, she would go fishing and prepare traditional Assamese dishes such as Mas Pura Pitika and Kothal Guti Pitika. These foods help reduce body heat and provide a soothing feeling to both body and mind.

When I was in about class 4 or 5, I used to go to my maternal uncle's home in the evenings. My grandmother and I would sit on two bamboo chairs, and she would tell me various kinds of short stories-about kings and queens, ghosts, and many more. Seated on the floor beneath the open sky, I listened as my grandmother recounted stories, offered guidance, and playfully teased me. The design of the bamboo bed I was sitting on allowed the breeze to spread across my body. Nowadays, those days are gone; due to exposure to excessive wind or air-conditioning, it is often seen that certain health issues may arise, but back then, sitting on that bed didn't cause any such problems.

The air in the village is fresh and naturally relieves the discomfort of summer heat. Occasionally, I would walk along narrow paths through paddy fields, enjoying the cool breeze.

At my maternal uncle's house, there were ponds, trees, and beautiful natural surroundings. During hot afternoons, I would sit by the pond and enjoy the gentle breeze that instantly soothed the soul.

In the city, however, it is difficult to locate such a peaceful atmosphere. Spending holidays in villages surrounded by greenery can refresh the mind and rejuvenate the body.

To stay healthy and fit during summer, we should drink plenty of water, wear cotton clothes, and include fresh vegetables and seasonal fruits in our diet.

Instead of packaged cold drinks, we should choose natural alternatives such as coconut water, sugarcane juice, pomegranate juice, and watermelon juice. These beverages help keep the body hydrated, refreshed, and energised.

Nature has always provided us with simple yet effective ways to stay healthy. By protecting our environment and embracing traditional foods and healthy lifestyles, we can truly beat the heat.