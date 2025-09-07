Beyond longevity: The power of joy span

Satyabrat Borah

As lifespans extend and medical advancements enhance the quality of

life, the traditional concept of retirement is undergoing a profound transformation. In many countries and sectors, the retirement age is being pushed beyond the conventional 58 or 60 years to 65 or even 70. This shift reflects not only the reality of increased life expectancy but also the growing recognition that many individuals in their late fifties and early sixties remain physically and mentally robust, eager to contribute their wealth of experience and knowledge. Yet, with this extended lifespan comes a new challenge: what do retirees do with their time, energy, and expertise? The rising cost of living and diminishing returns on savings mean that not everyone can afford to work without compensation, leaving many at a loose end, searching for purpose. Jancee Dunn, writing in the New York Times, introduces a compelling concept that adds a new dimension to this discussion: joy span. Coined by Kerry Burnight, a former professor of geriatric medicine and gerontology at the University of California, ‘joy span’ emphasises the importance of living not just a long life or a healthy life but a life filled with joy. As Burnight poignantly asks, what is the point of a long life if it lacks enjoyment? This article explores the interplay of lifespan, health span, and joy span, highlighting how retirees can navigate their later years to find fulfilment and purpose while addressing the challenges of ageing in a rapidly changing world.

The extension of retirement age is a response to demographic and economic realities. Global life expectancy has risen significantly over the past century, with many countries reporting averages well into the late 70s and early 80s. In India, for instance, life expectancy at birth reached 71.7 years in 2023, up from 63 in 2000, according to World Bank data. Medical advancements, better nutrition, and improved healthcare have not only extended lifespan but also enhanced health span, the period during which individuals remain free from serious illness or disability. This means that many people entering their late fifties or sixties are not only alive but thriving, with the physical and mental capacity to remain active in professional or personal pursuits. Governments and organizations are responding by raising retirement ages. For example, in the United Kingdom, the state pension age is set to increase to 67 by 2028, while some sectors in Japan allow workers to continue until 70. In India, discussions are underway to extend retirement ages in certain public sector roles beyond 60, reflecting the need to leverage the experience of older workers while addressing pension system pressures.

Longer lifespans and extended working years bring new questions about purpose and fulfilment. For those retiring in their late fifties or early sixties, the transition can be jarring. After decades of structured work life, many find themselves grappling with a sense of aimlessness. The wealth of experience and knowledge accumulated over a career often goes untapped, as opportunities for meaningful engagement are limited. Financial pressures exacerbate this challenge. The cost of living continues to rise, with inflation eroding the value of savings and fixed pensions. In India, for instance, inflation rates have hovered around 5 to 6 per cent in recent years, outpacing the interest earned on traditional savings instruments like fixed deposits. For retirees who cannot afford to work gratis, the need to generate income while finding purpose becomes a delicate balancing act. Volunteer work, consulting, or part-time roles offer potential solutions, but these are not universally accessible, particularly for those in lower-income brackets or rural areas.

This is where the concept of joy span becomes critical. While lifespan refers to the number of years lived and health span focuses on the years spent in good health, joy span, as articulated by Kerry Burnight, emphasizes the quality of life in terms of happiness and fulfilment. A long and healthy life is undoubtedly valuable, but without joy, it risks becoming a hollow achievement. Burnight argues that the challenges of ageing do not have to equate to suffering. Instead, how individuals approach these challenges can determine whether they thrive or merely endure. Joy span is about cultivating a sense of purpose, connection, and contentment, regardless of the obstacles that come with ageing. For retirees, this means finding activities and relationships that bring meaning, whether through work, hobbies, community involvement, or personal growth.

One of the key barriers to achieving a robust joy span is the societal perception of ageing. In many cultures, including India, older adults are often stereotyped as frail or irrelevant, despite their vitality and expertise. This can lead to marginalisation, reducing opportunities for engagement and diminishing self-esteem. Burnight’s work challenges this narrative, advocating for a mindset shift that views ageing as an opportunity for reinvention. For example, many retirees are turning to encore careers—second careers that combine income generation with social impact. In India, organizations like the Dignity Foundation and HelpAge India are promoting initiatives that encourage older adults to engage in mentorship, skill-sharing, or entrepreneurship. These programmes not only provide financial support but also foster a sense of purpose, directly contributing to joy span.

Health challenges, while inevitable for many, do not have to derail joy span. Advances in geriatric medicine have made it possible to manage chronic conditions like diabetes, arthritis, or heart disease more effectively, allowing older adults to maintain active lifestyles. However, Burnight emphasizes that thriving in the face of health issues requires proactive steps. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and mental health care are critical components of healthspan that also support joy span. For instance, studies show that physical activity, even in moderation, can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety in older adults, boosting overall well-being. In India, community-based programmes like yoga classes or walking groups are gaining popularity among retirees, offering both health benefits and social connection. Mental stimulation is equally important. Activities like learning a new skill, playing a musical instrument, or engaging in creative pursuits can enhance cognitive health and provide a sense of accomplishment.

Social connections are a cornerstone of joy span. Loneliness is a significant risk for retirees, particularly those who lose the social structure of the workplace. In India, where multigenerational households are common, family ties can provide a buffer against isolation, but changing social dynamics, including urbanization and migration, mean that many older adults live alone or with limited support. Building and maintaining relationships is essential for emotional well-being. Community centres, religious organizations, and senior clubs offer avenues for social engagement, while technology enables retirees to stay connected with family and friends across distances. For example, platforms like Zoom or WhatsApp have become lifelines for older adults, allowing them to participate in virtual book clubs, religious gatherings, or family events. These interactions not only combat loneliness but also reinforce a sense of belonging, a key driver of joy.

Financial security also plays a critical role in joy span. While extended lifespans mean longer retirement periods, they also require careful financial planning. In India, the lack of a robust social security net places significant pressure on individuals to manage their savings. The diminishing returns on traditional investments, coupled with rising healthcare costs, can create anxiety that undermines joy. To address this, financial literacy programmes tailored for retirees are gaining traction, teaching skills like budgeting, investing in mutual funds, or exploring part-time income opportunities. For instance, retirees with specialized skills, such as accounting or teaching, are increasingly finding opportunities in the gig economy, offering freelance services or online tutoring. These activities provide both financial relief and a sense of purpose, aligning with the principles of joy span.

The concept of joy span also invites a broader reflection on how society supports its ageing population. Governments and organizations must create environments that enable older adults to thrive. In India, policies like the National Policy for Older Persons aim to promote healthcare, financial security, and social inclusion, but implementation remains uneven. Expanding access to affordable healthcare, creating age-friendly infrastructure, and incentivizing employers to hire older workers are critical steps. Private sector initiatives, such as corporate mentorship programmes or flexible work arrangements, can also help retirees stay engaged. For example, companies like Tata Consultancy Services have introduced programmes to rehire retired employees as consultants, leveraging their expertise while providing income and purpose.

Ultimately, joy span is about choice and agency. Retirees in their late fifties and beyond have the opportunity to redefine their lives, pursuing passions, building relationships, and contributing to their communities. While challenges like health issues, financial constraints, and societal biases cannot be ignored, they do not have to define the ageing experience. By prioritising joy span alongside lifespan and health span, individuals can transform their later years into a period of growth and fulfilment. As Kerry Burnight suggests, the difference between thriving and suffering lies in how we approach these years—with intention, resilience, and a commitment to finding joy. For retirees navigating this new phase, the question is not just how long or how healthy they will live, but how much joy they will find along the way.