Beyond Mandate: The Governance Test Debika Dutta

In Assam, the distance between an electoral verdict and everyday reality is often measured not in months, but in outcomes. With continuity in leadership under Himanta Biswa Sarma, that distance is now under closer scrutiny. The mandate is clear; what remains uncertain is the consistency of delivery.

A renewed mandate changes the terms of governance. It reduces the space for calibration and raises the expectation of results, which means that the government must now demonstrate measurable improvements in service delivery and outcomes for citizens. The question is no longer what the government intends to do but how effectively it can deliver—across sectors, regions, and social groups.

Infrastructure has been the most visible marker of progress. Expansion of highways, improvements in rural connectivity, and the steady advancement of projects such as the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge reflect a focused push to address Assam’s geographic constraints. Official data points to significant additions to the rural road network, extending access to previously underserved areas. Yet, visibility should not be mistaken for uniformity. In flood-prone and sar regions, connectivity remains fragile, often undone by the very seasonal forces it seeks to overcome.

Economic performance reflects stability without structural shift. Growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has broadly aligned with national trends, averaging around 6–7 per cent. However, per capita income remains below the national average, signalling deeper constraints. The economy remains dependent on traditional sectors such as agriculture, tea, and petroleum, while industrial diversification has progressed slowly.

It is in employment that these limitations become most evident. Public sector recruitment has offered immediate relief, but it cannot anchor long-term economic security. Survey-based estimates indicate that unemployment among educated youth remains a persistent concern. The continued migration of young people out of the state is not merely a search for jobs; it is a quiet referendum on the adequacy of opportunity within Assam.

Social sector indicators show improvement, but not uniform transformation. Gains in maternal and infant health reflect better outreach and institutional capacity. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure has strengthened the system. Yet, access remains uneven, particularly in remote and riverine areas where geography continues to shape outcomes. In education, rising enrolment has not consistently translated into improved learning, pointing to gaps that require sustained attention.

The emphasis on law and order and administrative responsiveness has contributed to a perception of firm governance. That perception has political value. But governance that relies too heavily on perception risks becoming episodic. Credibility, over time, rests not on visibility alone, but on the strength of institutions that function consistently and transparently.

A strong mandate brings with it a quieter risk—complacency. When electoral success is read as comprehensive approval, the urgency to confront structural weaknesses can diminish. In Assam, that would be a costly misreading. Floods continue to erode economic gains with predictable regularity; addressing them requires not annual response but long-term resolution. Regional disparities persist, and demographic complexities continue to shape the state’s political and social fabric.

Alignment with the Centre has enabled smoother execution of projects and improved fiscal support. But alignment cannot replace articulation. Assam’s specific concerns—flood management, ecological vulnerability, and trade connectivity—require sustained and clear advocacy within the federal framework.

The way forward demands a shift in emphasis.

Delivery must be measurable, not merely visible. Governance must move from administrative speed to institutional strength. Economic policy must prioritize job creation and diversification, rather than incremental continuity. And development must remain inclusive, reaching beyond the more accessible regions to those that remain structurally disadvantaged.

The mandate in Assam has settled the question of who governs. It has not settled how well. In the end, mandates create expectation. Only outcomes create trust.