Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

Within the space of a single week this November, two news stories from Assam exposed a glaring contradiction in how the state treats its waters. On the one hand, the Assam government cleared a formal proposal to seek international Ramsar recognition for the Roumari and Donduwa wetlands inside the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, within the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. On the other hand, heavy earth dumping linked to the Guwahati Ring Road project began swallowing sections of Khamrenga Beel on the eastern outskirts of the capital. Seeking global prestige for one pair of wetlands while watching another disappear beneath truckloads of soil reveals a troubling blind spot in the state’s conservation policy.

There is no doubt that Roumari and Donduwa richly deserve global recognition. Anyone who has followed bird counts in central Assam knows how vital these twin floodplain lakes have become. In 2025, field researchers recorded more than 47,000 waterbirds across the two wetlands. During the seventh Kaziranga waterbird count in February 2026, which recorded 1,05,540 birds belonging to 107 species across 166 wetlands, Roumari ranked first with 15,661 birds, while Donduwa came second with 14,469. For three consecutive years, their bird counts have surpassed even those of Deepor Beel, which has remained Assam’s sole Ramsar site since 2002.

A look at the national picture makes this proposal long overdue. By October 2026, India had expanded its network of Ramsar sites to 103 wetlands spread across 28 states and union territories, up from just 26 in 2014. Yet Assam, one of the country’s richest water landscapes, remained stuck with a single entry for twenty-four years. Surveys under the National Wetland Atlas have mapped more than 5,000 major wetlands across the state, along with thousands of smaller pools, together covering nearly ten per cent of Assam’s total land area. Adding Roumari and Donduwa to the international list would bring welcome global attention to the Brahmaputra Valley.

Still, international recognition does not automatically save lakes from neglect, and Assam does not have to look far for proof. Deepor Beel was granted Ramsar status in 2002, covering an area of 40.14 square kilometres, yet that prestigious tag could not shield it from two decades of relentless urban pressure. Untreated city sewage continues to flow into the lake through the Mora Bharalu and Basistha channels. Three years after its Ramsar designation, a 24-hectare municipal garbage dump was opened at Boragaon, right beside its eastern edge, sending toxic runoff into the water. Railway tracks cut across its southern boundary, choking drainage and claiming the lives of wild elephants that descend from the Rani and Garbhanga hills to drink.

Now, a remarkably similar story appears to be unfolding on the opposite side of Guwahati, at Khamrenga Beel in the Chandrapur and Dimoria belt. Situated right beside the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary along the Digaru river valley, Khamrenga is not a barren swamp waiting to be reclaimed. Every night, herds of wild elephants descend from the sanctuary to drink and feed on the wild makhana plants that grow naturally in its waters. During the day, local farmers cultivate its fertile margins, monsoon fish use the basin as a breeding ground, winter migratory birds gather along its quiet shallows, and families visit its banks for picnics and annual community fishing festivals.

All of this is now threatened by construction work on the 121-kilometre Guwahati Ring Road, a massive highway project estimated to cost over Rs 5,700 crore for construction and nearly Rs 7,000 crore in total. Excavators and dumper trucks have already deposited heaps of earth into parts of the wetland, raising alarm among nearby villagers and conservationists, who also fear damage to the neighbouring Borbila Beel. Nobody disputes that Guwahati needs better traffic routes to ease daily congestion. What defies common sense is the idea of building a modern highway by burying a living wetland that supports wildlife, sustains rural families and absorbs monsoon rain.

Guwahati residents already pay a steep price every summer for treating natural lakes as cheap real estate. Over the past three decades, unplanned land filling, road construction and housing projects have drastically reduced the areas of Silsako Beel, Borsola Beel and Sorusola Beel, along with those of hundreds of neighbourhood ponds that once absorbed rainwater. When intense rain lashes the city and water runs off the surrounding hills, it has nowhere left to collect. Streets in Anil Nagar, Hatigaon and Rukminigaon turn into waist-deep rivers within an hour of a heavy shower. Filling wetlands on the eastern outskirts today simply guarantees that tomorrow’s new suburbs will inherit the same flooding nightmare.

Modern road engineering offers clear alternatives whenever vital public infrastructure projects intersect with fragile water bodies. Across India and abroad, highways crossing floodplains and elephant corridors are routinely built on elevated concrete pillars rather than solid earthen embankments. An elevated bridge across Khamrenga Beel would allow monsoon water to circulate freely, preserve fish movement and enable elephants to cross safely underneath without having to step onto busy roads. Yes, elevated roadways cost more upfront than simply dumping earth into a lake. Yet that additional expenditure is negligible compared with the long-term economic costs of ruined fisheries, increased human-elephant conflict and recurring flood damage across eastern Guwahati.

Protecting Assam’s wetlands requires a shift from selective showcase conservation to clear, enforceable rules for every water body in the state. Under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, state wetland authorities are required to map, verify and formally notify wetlands, with clearly defined boundaries and buffer zones. Assam must urgently publish a binding digital record of all major rural and urban-edge beels so that road planners, revenue offices and builders cannot treat unlisted water bodies as vacant land. Before any highway or industrial project receives final clearance, independent studies of water flow must carry real legal weight.

Just as importantly, conservation must go hand in hand with the interests of the people who live beside these waters. Whether at Roumari and Donduwa in Nagaon or at Khamrenga near Chandrapur, local fishing families and farmers understand the seasonal rhythms of a beel far better than any distant government office. If communities are given secure fishing rights, a steady income from ecotourism and a meaningful voice in local management, they can become the strongest protectors of the landscape. Assam should certainly celebrate its efforts to secure a second Ramsar site. However, the true test of our environmental wisdom will not lie in a certificate framed in Dispur, but in whether living lakes like Khamrenga can survive the bulldozers right on our own doorstep.