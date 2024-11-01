Bhai Dooj 2024: Know The Date, History, Significance, Rituals And Celebrations

Bhai Dooj, also referred to as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Beej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, is a Hindu festival observed on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of Kartika.
This festival is a tribute to the special relationship between brothers and sisters, a bond that is deeply valued and celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India.
This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Sunday, the 3rd of November.
Bhai Dooj 2024: History and Significance
The history of Bhai Dooj is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. A well-known legend narrates the tale of Yama, the God of Death, who paid a visit to his sister Yamuna on this day.
Touched by her heartfelt welcome and the affection she displayed; Yama bestowed upon Yamuna a boon. She desired for a day to be set aside each year for Yama to visit her. Hence, Bhai Dooj was born.
Another tale involves Lord Krishna. After vanquishing the demon Narakasura, Krishna paid a visit to his sister Subhadra. She greeted him with sweets and flowers and marked a tilak on his forehead. This incident is believed to be the beginning of Bhai Dooj.
The essence of Bhai Dooj is its celebration of the sibling bond. Sisters offer prayers for their brothers’ prosperity and well-being, marking their foreheads with a protective tilak. In return, brothers bestow their sisters with gifts and vows of protection.
Bhai Dooj 2024: Rituals
The customs of Bhai Dooj differ across various regions of India, but the core remains the same. Sisters perform an aarti for their brothers and mark a tilak on their foreheads.
This tilak, typically made from a blend of rice and kumkum, symbolizes the sister’s prayers for her brother’s well-being.
In West Bengal, the festival is known as Bhai Phota. Here, sisters fast until they mark a ‘phota’ or mark with sandalwood paste on their brother’s forehead. In Maharashtra and Goa, the festival is known as Bhau Beej.
Bhai Dooj 2024: Timings
This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Sunday, the 3rd of November, coinciding with the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha as per the Vikram Samvat calendar.
The primary rituals of the festival are scheduled to be performed on November 3, during the Aparahna period, which spans from 01:17 PM to 03:38 PM. The propitious Dwitiya Tithi for the festival commences on November 2 at 8:21 PM and concludes on November 3 at 10:05 PM.
Bhai Dooj 2024: Celebrations
Bhai Dooj is a day filled with happiness and warmth. Sisters cook their brothers’ favourite dishes, and the air is filled with the fragrance of traditional sweets. Gifts are exchanged, and the sound of laughter resonates through homes as siblings celebrate their bond.
In some states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Gujarat, the day holds much significance. It is known by different names in different regions, such as ‘Ningol Chakuba’ in Manipur, ‘Bhau Beej’ in Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, ‘Bhai Tika’ in Nepal, and ‘Bhai Phota’ in West Bengal.
Why is Bhai Dooj important?
Bhai Dooj is a wonderful manifestation of the unique bond shared between siblings. It serves as a reminder of the love, respect, and mutual protection that characterizes the sibling bond.
As we celebrate Bhai Dooj, we not only uphold a rich tradition but also reinforce the ties that bind us to our siblings. It is a celebration of love, a celebration of family, and above all, a celebration of the enduring bond between brothers and sisters.
Bhai Dooj 2024: FAQs
Q. When is Bhai Dooj 2024 ?
A. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Sunday, the 3rd of November.
Q. When was Holi Bhai Dooj celebrated?
A. In 2024, the celebration of Holi Bhai Dooj took place on the 27th of March.
Q. Why is Bhai Dooj celebrated ?
A. Bhai Dooj is celebrated to honour the bond between brothers and sisters, where sisters pray for their brothers’ well-being and brothers promise to protect their sisters.