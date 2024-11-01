Bhai Dooj 2024: Know The Date, History, Significance, Rituals And Celebrations

Bhai Dooj, also referred to as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Beej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, is a Hindu festival observed on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of Kartika.

This festival is a tribute to the special relationship between brothers and sisters, a bond that is deeply valued and celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Sunday, the 3rd of November.