Biological storm inside: Why your loving child suddenly becomes aggressive

Dr. Lakshmi Niwas Kalwar

(lnkmountpeak@gmail.com)

One day, your 10-year-old son, who would hug you before going to school, suddenly, at 13, slams the door and shouts, "You don't understand anything!" Your 12-year-old daughter, who would share everything, now, at 15, says, "Leave me alone!" and talks back with anger you have never seen.

You think, "My child has become spoilt. Mobile phones have spoilt him. His friends have spoilt him."

No. Your child is not spoilt. Your child is in a storm. A biological storm. And if we, as parents and teachers, do not understand this storm, we will lose the child while trying to discipline him.

1. What is this biological storm?

Adolescence (10 to 19 years) is not just a change in height and voice. It is the most powerful biological reconstruction in a human being after birth. Three storms happen together inside the same body:

a) The hormonal tsunami

The pituitary gland in the brain suddenly releases sex hormones-testosterone in boys increases by 800% and estrogen in girls by 600% within 2-3 years. These hormones are not just for reproductive growth. They directly affect the emotional brain.

That is why the same child feels intense love one minute and intense anger the next. It is not drama. It is chemistry.

b) The brain under renovation

Neuroscience has now proved that the adolescent brain is not a small adult brain. It is a house under renovation. The emotional brain (amygdala)-which feels fear, anger and excitement-becomes hyperactive. The rational brain (prefrontal cortex)-which controls logic, consequences and decision-making-is still under construction and will only fully mature at around 25 years.

So, the accelerator is fully pressed, but the brakes are not yet installed. This is why an adolescent takes risks, argues without thinking of the consequences, and reacts aggressively to a small scolding as if it were a life-threatening attack.

c) The identity earthquake

For the first time, the child asks, "Who am I apart from my parents?" He needs to separate to find himself. This is biologically programmed.

In tribal societies, this was marked by initiation ceremonies. In our homes, it is marked by-"You are not my parent. I will live my own life."

Aggression towards parents is, paradoxically, a clumsy attempt to become independent.

2. Why the aggression towards parents? Why not towards friends?

This is the most painful part for parents. He is polite to his friends but rude to his mother. Why?

Because parents are the safest space.

An adolescent will not show his vulnerability, confusion and fear to his friends. He will show it where he is sure that love will not be withdrawn. His aggression is not necessarily disrespect. It is a distorted SOS call-"I am overwhelmed. Help me, but don't control me."

Also, our parenting style collides with his biology. We give a "lecture" when his brain needs "listening". We give "control" when his biology demands autonomy. We give "judgment" ("You are always on your mobile") when he needs "connection" ("I see you are stressed. Do you want to talk?").

The smartphone and passive entertainment only add fuel. Excessive screen time reduces melatonin, increases irritability, and replaces physical energy release (play) with mental stagnation. A body full of testosterone with no playground becomes a pressure cooker.

3. How to address it? Not to suppress, but to navigate

We cannot stop the storm. But we can become the lighthouse. Here is a practical five-step method I teach in 50 schools of Barak Valley under zero-cost counselling, called the "HEAR Method".

H - HOLD, DON'T HIT BACK

When your child shouts, his amygdala has hijacked him. If you shout back, his brain perceives it as a war. Two hijacked brains can never solve a problem.

Practical: When aggression comes, pause. Say, "I can see you are very angry right now. I will not talk now. We will talk after 20 minutes when both of us are calm." And leave.

This is not defeat. This is teaching emotional regulation by modelling it. A glass of water and a 20-minute walk can save a 20-year relationship.

E - EMPATHY BEFORE ADVICE

Adolescents don't need advice. They get enough advice on YouTube. They need empathy.

Instead of: "Why are you shouting at your mother? You have become mannerless."

Say: "It must be really frustrating to feel that no one understands you. I felt the same when I was your age."

This one sentence-"I understand"-can reduce aggression by 50%. Because aggression is often sadness wearing a mask of anger.

A 14-year-old boy who shouts at his mother for not allowing him to go to a night party is actually anxious: "If I don't go, my friends will reject me."

Address the anxiety, not just the shouting.

A - AUTONOMY WITH BOUNDARIES

Give controlled choices, not orders.

Instead of: "Give me your mobile, now!"

Try: "We have two options-you can use your mobile until 9 PM and then keep it in the drawing room, or you can submit it now and get one extra hour tomorrow. What do you prefer?"

The adolescent brain craves autonomy. When you give choices, you satisfy the biological need for independence while keeping the boundary intact. Boundaries are non-negotiable (no abuse, no mobile after 10 PM, no skipping school), but the way to reach the boundary can be negotiable.

R - RITUALS AND PHYSICAL RELEASE

Biological energy must be released physically, not suppressed.

Make three non-negotiable rituals at home:

1. Sweat ritual: 60 minutes of compulsory physical activity-not mobile games, but real sweat. Football, cycling, skipping, or helping father in the field. Testosterone needs a playground. Without it, it becomes aggression.

2. Food and sleep ritual: No screen one hour before sleep. Adolescents need 8-9 hours of sleep. A sleep-deprived brain is 60% more reactive. Also, avoid excessive sugar and caffeinated drinks, which can increase irritability.

3. Talk ritual: 15 minutes of daily, non-judgmental conversation-not about studies, but about his world. "Who made you laugh today?" "Did anything unfair happen today?"

The rule: The parent will only listen, not lecture.

In my counselling, I have seen that children who have these three rituals show 70% fewer aggressive outbursts within 45 days.

WHEN TO WORRY?

Normal stormy behaviour includes occasional door slamming, arguing, wanting privacy, and mood swings that last for hours.

Red flags that need professional help include:

" Aggression lasting for weeks or harming oneself or others.

" Complete withdrawal, not eating, or not sleeping for days.

" Talking about worthlessness or self-harm.

" A sudden fall in academic performance, along with lying and stealing.

In these cases, don't label him as "bad". Take him to a school counsellor, a trusted teacher, or a child psychologist.

Seeking help is not shame. It is care.

Conclusion: The storm will pass, but the relationship must remain

Dear parents, your child is not your enemy. He is a caterpillar becoming a butterfly. The cocoon stage is messy, painful and aggressive. If you cut the cocoon to help, the butterfly never flies.

Your work during these nine years (10-19) is not to make him perfect, but to keep the connection alive, so that when his prefrontal cortex matures at 25, he comes back and says, "Thank you for not leaving me when I had left myself."

The biological storm is temporary. But the way you handle it will decide whether your child remembers adolescence as-"My parents crushed me" or "My parents held me."

Let us choose to hold.

And remember-the same aggressive energy, if channelled through creativity, sports and service, becomes the greatest strength of youth. Today's angry adolescent is tomorrow's most passionate leader-if we don't break him today.