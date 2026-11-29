Simple steps to protect the organ that makes you who you are

Dr Lakshya Jyoti Basumatary

Brain diseases often give warning signs, but these signs are frequently ignored. A shopkeeper in Jorhat never had his blood pressure checked until he suffered a stroke, which left his right arm weak. The family of a retired teacher simply assumed that their loved one’s increasing forgetfulness was a sign of “old age”. A young mother had been taking painkillers for her headaches regularly for years. These diseases crept in, and a great deal of the damage could have been prevented.

What is brain health?

The World Health Organization defines brain health as our ability to think, feel, move, learn and connect with others, and to reach our potential at every age, with or without disease. The brain authors our life story, and we build its health every day.

The burden we carry

Over three decades, neurological diseases have doubled their share of India’s health burden. In 2021, India saw about 12.5 lakh new strokes, and 94 lakh people were living with their effects. An estimated 88 lakh people over the age of 60 have dementia; by 2036, this number may reach 1.7 crore. The Northeast records about 192–200 strokes per lakh people annually, with Assam among the hardest-hit states. Risk factors include uncontrolled blood pressure, tobacco, tamul-paan, alcohol and excess salt—even in tea.

Six conditions every family should know

Stroke: A blocked brain vessel can kill nearly two million nerve cells a minute. Clot-dissolving treatment is time-sensitive, while thrombectomy may help some patients with larger clots. Yet, one Assam study found that only 2.5% of patients reached hospital in time. Remember BE-FAST: sudden loss of Balance, trouble with Eyes, Face drooping, Arm weakness or Speech difficulty means it is Time to seek emergency care and undergo a CT scan. Do not wait or try home remedies.

Dementia: Occasional misplacing of things is common, but repeated forgetfulness, getting lost in familiar places or struggling with money and medicines is not simply a sign of “normal ageing”. Dementia has several causes. Alzheimer’s disease often begins with memory loss after the age of 65; vascular dementia is linked to strokes and high blood pressure; and frontotemporal dementia can alter personality, behaviour or speech, often in people in their 50s. Some conditions that resemble dementia, including vitamin B12 deficiency, thyroid disease and depression, may be treatable. A clinical assessment, sometimes including brief tests such as the MMSE or MoCA, is a first step. Families and caregivers also need support.

Epilepsy: Epilepsy is a brain condition, not a curse, possession or contagious illness. During a seizure, turn the person onto their side, note the time and never put anything in their mouth. With treatment, up to 70% of people become seizure-free. If two suitable medicines fail, consult an epilepsy specialist. Surgery, vagus nerve stimulation or a special diet may help. Seizures affect families as well as patients, so care should support both.

Parkinson’s disease may begin before tremors appear, with loss of smell, constipation, acting out dreams, low mood or anxiety. It is treatable: levodopa can improve movement for years, and the belief that starting it early makes it stop working is largely a myth. Combine medication with exercise. Walking, yoga and tai chi can improve balance, while LSVT therapy may strengthen the voice and improve walking. Some medicines, including levosulpiride and certain antipsychotics, can cause Parkinson-like symptoms. Tell your doctor if shaking or slowness begins after starting a new medicine; do not stop taking it on your own.

Headaches, including migraines, require appropriate treatment; overusing painkillers can make them worse. Seek urgent medical care for a sudden, severe “worst-ever” headache; a headache accompanied by fever, weakness, confusion, double vision or seizures; a new headache after the age of 50; or one that wakes you up, worsens with coughing or straining, or steadily intensifies. Any new or unusual headache deserves attention.

Back and neck pain are major causes of disability, but most people with a slipped disc do not need an MRI. In the absence of warning signs—leg weakness, loss of bladder or bowel control, fever, cancer or injury—many people improve with physiotherapy, physical activity, proper posture and weight management.

Six pillars of a healthy brain

The brain responds to small, steady habits. First, move daily: aim for a brisk 30-minute walk most days. Yoga, cycling, gardening and Bihu dancing count. Second, sleep for 7–8 hours and put your phone away at bedtime. Loud snoring accompanied by daytime sleepiness may indicate obstructive sleep apnoea and should be assessed.

Third, eat for your brain: limit salt, fried and packaged foods; choose vegetables, seasonal xaak, fruit, fish and pulses. Fourth, protect it: check your blood pressure and blood sugar, take prescribed medicines, quit tobacco, gutkha and tamul-paan, limit alcohol and wear a helmet. Fifth, stay connected and keep learning through community activities, reading, music or acquiring a new skill. Loneliness is an often-overlooked risk factor.

Sixth, look after your mental health. Chronic stress, anxiety and low mood can all have a knock-on effect on sleep, blood pressure and memory. Make time for prayer, music, a walk or a chat with a friend. If sadness or worry persists for weeks, consult a doctor. Seeking help is just as valid as seeking treatment for any other health condition.

Two books that deserve a place on your bedside table are Robert Sapolsky’s Why Zebras Don’t Get Ulcers (on stress and its effects on the body and brain) and Sir Ken Robinson’s The Element (on how doing what you love keeps the mind alive).

It takes a village

Parkinson’s disease, dementia, epilepsy and chronic back pain all require team-based care. The team may comprise neurologists, psychiatrists, physiotherapists, speech pathologists, dietitians, psychologists and counsellors. Ask your doctor who will be part of the team.

New discoveries, a glimmer of hope

Neurology was once called the speciality of “diagnose and adieu”, but treatments have advanced. Deep brain stimulation can help stabilise movement; anti-amyloid antibodies may modestly slow the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease; and epilepsy surgery or vagus nerve stimulation can help some patients whose seizures do not respond to medication. Brain–computer interfaces are enabling some paralysed people to communicate.

Many treatments work best when a disease is identified early.

The warning was there

Looking back at our three stories, a simple blood pressure check might have prevented the shopkeeper’s stroke. A memory screening could have helped the retired teacher’s family plan ahead and find the right care. The young mother’s regular use of painkillers had led to chronic migraine and medication-overuse headache, which is now severely affecting her life. Her condition is still treatable, and earlier intervention could have made a difference. In each case, the warning signs were there. Did anyone heed them?

Brain disease is not destiny. Check your blood pressure this week. Take a walk this evening. Call the relative whose forgetfulness everyone has been laughing at. And share this column with someone you love.

Your brain has carried you all your life. Start looking after it today, not tomorrow.

Dr Lakshya Jyoti Basumatary is a Consultant Neurologist at Apollo Excelcare Hospital, Guwahati.