Breaking the silence: The need for awareness and support for postpartum depression in India

Vidhi Mantry

(Undergraduate student FLAME University, Pune)

Dr. Moitrayee Das

(Assistant Professor of Psychology FLAME University, Pune)

Introduction:

Many mothers in India suffer from postpartum depression (PPD), a serious

mental health condition that is still mostly unknown and unspoken about. Many new mothers struggle with inner turmoil that is frequently written off as simple exhaustion or the ‘baby blues’ as they deal with the difficulties of childbirth and the early days of parenting. However, PPD is much more complicated and incapacitating. Feelings of worthlessness, extreme exhaustion, chronic unhappiness, and even suicidal thoughts are some of its manifestations. In addition to affecting the mother, this illness presents significant hazards to the child’s growth and the dynamics of the family (Carlson, 2024).

The stigma associated with mental health disorders makes it more difficult for women to get care in a nation like India, where society expects motherhood to be a happy and fulfilling period. Mothers find it challenging to publicly communicate their troubles because of cultural pressure to live up to ideals of happiness and selflessness. Many women suffer in silence as a result, not knowing that there are effective treatments available to them or that they are not alone. Nearly 10–20% of women suffer from postpartum depression, according to a new study, underscoring the critical need for more awareness and support networks specifically designed to address maternal mental health (Saharoy et al., 2023).

Understanding Postpartum Depression (PPD):

A complicated mental health issue, postpartum depression usually manifests within the first year following childbirth. It shows itself as a variety of symptoms, such as intense exhaustion, a constant sense of despair, feelings of worthlessness, trouble bonding with the infant, and, in extreme situations, suicidal or self-harming ideas. If treatment is not received, PPD can linger for months or even longer than the usual “baby blues,” which can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks (Yadav, 2024) (Upadhyay et al., 2017).

The timing of PPD is one of its distinguishing features; it comes at a crucial phase when mothers are adjusting to their new tasks and responsibilities. The dynamics of the family and mother-child attachment may be greatly impacted by this unfortunate timing. Mothers’ emotional distress can make it difficult for them to care for their babies, which could have long-term effects on the child’s development (Yadav, 2024) (Panolan & Thomas M, 2024).

Barriers to Awareness

and Support in India

n Societal Stigma: Motherhood in India is typically associated with societal expectations that women should be selfless and joyful after giving birth. Because of this social pressure, mothers find it very difficult to express their unhappiness or concern without worrying about being judged or stigmatized. Women may experience social isolation and worsen their mental health conditions as a result of feeling pressured to conceal their difficulties. (Yadav, 2024) (Bhattacharya, 2021).

n Lack of Education and Awareness: A lot of families and medical professionals don’t know enough about PPD, which results in the mother’s behaviour and symptoms being misunderstood. A mother displaying symptoms of distress, for example, can be written off as having “a bad day” or being tired instead of getting the help she requires. Additionally, healthcare professionals in rural areas frequently lack the skills necessary to properly identify and treat PPD (Upadhyay et al., 2017) (Shelke & Chakole, 2022).

n Healthcare Gaps: Mental health is often neglected in India’s healthcare system when it comes to maternal care. There is a noticeable lack of mental health resources and qualified specialists who can offer the required care, particularly in rural areas. Many women do not get the assistance they require during this sensitive period because of a lack of infrastructure (Panolan & Thomas M, 2024) (Dadhwal et al., 2023).

Consequences of Ignoring PPD

n Effect on Mother and Child: If postpartum depression is left untreated, it can have a serious negative impact on both the mother and the child. Mothers who experience mental health issues may find it challenging to form a bond with their babies. The child’s emotional growth and general well-being may be hampered by this disconnect. Children of mothers with untreated PPD may be more susceptible to behavioural issues and developmental disabilities (Upadhyay et al., 2017) (Panolan & Thomas M, 2024).

n Impact on Families: PPD can have negative effects on marriages and family dynamics in addition to the mother-child bond. When partners are unable to offer sufficient assistance, they may feel disappointed or powerless, which can cause stress and conflict in the home. Future generations may also be impacted by untreated mental health conditions that prolong family distress cycles. As part of our commitment to comprehensive family well-being, it is crucial that we give maternal mental health a top priority in India, a country that places high importance on family structures. (Yadav, 2024) (Shelke & Chakole, 2022).

n Economic and Social Costs: Ignoring PPD has serious wider socioeconomic repercussions. Women with postpartum depression may be less productive at work or may quit their jobs altogether as a result of their illness. Their financial security is impacted, and social services and healthcare systems are further burdened (Yadav, 2024) (Bhattacharya, 2021).

Call to Action — Building

Awareness and Support Systems

n Public Health Initiatives: National public awareness efforts are desperately needed to fight the stigma associated with postpartum depression. To inform the public about the symptoms of PPD and promote candid conversations on maternal mental health, these campaigns should make use of a variety of media venues, including social media, television, and community outreach (Yadav, 2024) (Shelke & Chakole, 2022).

n Integrating Mental Health in Maternal Care: In all healthcare settings, including urban and rural, it is imperative to promote routine mental health assessments for new mothers. Healthcare professionals can detect at-risk mothers early on and link them to the right resources by incorporating mental health assessments into routine maternal care procedures (Upadhyay et al., 2017) (Panolan & Thomas M, 2024).

n Educating Families and Communities: Postpartum depression can be effectively treated through education. Families need to be informed about PPD to see the symptoms in new mothers and provide support instead of condemnation. A more encouraging atmosphere for mothers can be created by community initiatives that educate men and women about maternal mental health (Bhattacharya, 2021) (Dadhwal et al., 2023).

n Government and NGO Support: To guarantee that maternal mental health receives enough attention, cooperation between government agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is crucial. In order to effectively support new mothers, training programs for healthcare professionals should be implemented to increase their knowledge of PPD. Furthermore, providing mothers with PPD with access to mental health resources, such as counselling sessions, can greatly enhance their results (Dadhwal et al., 2023) (Shelke & Chakole, 2022).

n Support Groups: Mothers can exchange stories and get emotional support from others going through similar struggles by joining support groups. These organizations help lessen feelings of loneliness and offer useful knowledge. A few support groups are TheMindClan, SoulUp, MeetUp, Amahahealth, and many more.

Conclusion: The effects of PPD on mothers and babies are complex. The emotional, cognitive, and behavioral development of newborns, as well as their general health and well-being, may be negatively impacted for some time by these outcomes. Society, legislators, and healthcare professionals must recognizegh our understanding of PPD and its effects has advanced significantly, more research should concentrate on figuring out the underlying mechanisms that connect PPD to the effects that have been seen, finding practical preventative measures, and creating specialized interventions that cater to the particular requirements of impacted mothers and their babies (Saharoy et al., 2023). and comprehend these repercussions. Even though our understanding of PPD and its effects has advanced significantly, more research should concentrate on figuring out the underlying mechanisms that connect PPD to the effects that have been seen, finding practical preventative measures, and creating specialized interventions that cater to the particular requirements of impacted mothers and their babies (Saharoy et al., 2023).

As we proceed, let’s push for all-encompassing support networks that enable mothers throughout one of the most trying yet life-changing times. By removing the taboo around postpartum depression, we can create a space where they can seek treatment without feeling ashamed or afraid. By doing this, we not only guarantee healthier futures for our families and our community as a whole but also honouring the sacrifices made by mothers.

