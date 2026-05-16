Can Assam modernize without losing itself?

Dipen Gogoi

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

Assam today stands at a decisive moment in its journey towards modernization. Across the state, visible signs of development are rapidly transforming both urban and rural landscapes. Flyovers rise over crowded intersections, highways stretch deeper into remote areas, shopping complexes replace open spaces, and ambitious infrastructure projects dominate public discourse. For many, these changes represent long-awaited progress and a hopeful sign that Assam is finally moving towards stronger economic growth and greater connectivity with the rest of the country.

Development is undoubtedly necessary. A growing population requires better infrastructure, employment opportunities, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and industrial investment. For decades, people in Assam have demanded improved roads, stable economic opportunities, and modern public services. In that sense, the ongoing push for development reflects genuine public aspirations.

However, while pursuing rapid growth, Assam also faces an important challenge that often receives far less attention: how to modernize without weakening the environmental, cultural, and social foundations that define the state's identity. Development without balance can gradually create problems that become far more difficult to repair in the future.

The most visible example of this challenge can be seen in Guwahati. Over the last two decades, the city has expanded at an extraordinary pace. Commercial construction has increased sharply, residential areas continue to spread across surrounding hills and wetlands, and the city has emerged as one of the Northeast's fastest-growing urban centres. Yet this expansion has also exposed serious weaknesses in urban planning.

Every monsoon, large parts of Guwahati face severe waterlogging after only a few hours of rainfall. Traffic congestion continues to worsen. Hills are cut extensively for construction activities, increasing the risks of landslides and environmental degradation. Wetlands that once acted as natural drainage systems are shrinking rapidly under the pressure of urban expansion.

Deepor Beel remains one of the clearest symbols of this crisis. Recognized internationally as an ecologically important wetland, it plays a crucial role in maintaining biodiversity and regulating the region's environmental balance. Yet continuous encroachment, pollution, and unplanned development threaten its survival. If such ecosystems disappear, the long-term consequences will extend far beyond environmental concerns and directly affect urban sustainability and public safety.

Assam's ecological vulnerability makes this issue even more serious. Every year, floods and erosion displace thousands of people across the state. Agricultural land disappears into rivers, families lose homes, and communities struggle to rebuild their lives repeatedly. Climate change has only intensified these challenges. In such a situation, development policies must place far greater emphasis on environmental sustainability rather than treating ecology as an obstacle to economic growth.

At the same time, Assam also risks losing important aspects of its cultural identity amid rapid modernization. The state possesses a rich heritage of language, literature, music, folk traditions, indigenous knowledge systems, and community life. These cultural foundations have historically shaped Assam's social cohesion and distinct identity.

Yet urban lifestyles and commercial culture are gradually changing social habits and cultural priorities. In many places, traditional community spaces and local artistic practices struggle to retain relevance among younger generations increasingly influenced by global consumer culture. While modernization and global exposure are natural aspects of a changing society, development should not lead to cultural detachment or the weakening of regional identity.

The situation of Assam's youth also deserves careful attention. Despite visible economic expansion, unemployment and migration remain major concerns. Many educated young people continue to leave the state in search of better professional opportunities elsewhere. This reflects not only economic limitations but also the need for more sustainable long-term planning that connects development directly with local employment generation and skill-building.

A state's progress cannot be measured only through infrastructure projects or urban expansion. Genuine development must improve the overall quality of life for ordinary people. It must strengthen public institutions, create economic security, preserve ecological balance, and protect the cultural confidence of society.

Assam therefore faces an important choice. The state certainly needs development, investment, and modern infrastructure. But growth that ignores environmental realities and cultural roots may eventually create a future that is economically ambitious but socially and ecologically fragile.

The challenge before policymakers, citizens, and civil society is to ensure that development in Assam remains inclusive, sustainable, and rooted in local realities. Urban planning must become more environmentally responsible. Wetlands, forests, and natural ecosystems require stronger protection. Cultural preservation should be treated not as nostalgia but as an essential part of balanced progress. Most importantly, development must create opportunities that allow young people to build meaningful futures within the state itself.

Assam's future should not be shaped by a choice between tradition and modernity. The real goal should be to build a model of development where economic growth, environmental responsibility, and cultural identity strengthen one another rather than exist in conflict.

Because in the long run, the success of Assam will not depend only on how fast it grows, but also on whether it manages to grow without losing the roots that have sustained its identity for generations.