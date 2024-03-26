Celebrating Diversity: Traditional Attire/ Dress Of Assam

Nestled in the lush green landscapes of northeastern India lies the state of Assam, renowned for its vibrant culture, diverse traditions, and mesmerising natural beauty. Central to Assam's cultural identity is its traditional clothing, which reflects the region's rich heritage and deep-rooted traditions.
The history of Assamese traditional clothing dates back centuries, deeply intertwined with the region's socio-cultural fabric. Historically, Assam was a melting pot of various indigenous tribes and communities, each contributing to the unique tapestry of Assamese culture.
Traditional clothing served not only as a form of attire but also as a symbol of identity, social status, and cultural pride.
Read below to know the various traditional clothing of Assam and discover the allure and significance of Assamese traditional attire.
MEKHELA CHADOR
At the heart of Assamese traditional clothing for women is the graceful "Mekhela Chador." Consisting of two pieces of cloth intricately woven together, the Mekhela Chador is draped elegantly around the body, exuding grace and poise. The Mekhela, worn as the lower garment, resembles a skirt, while the Chador, the upper garment, is draped like a saree pallu.
DHOTI-KURTA & GAMOSA
For men, traditional attire typically includes the "Dhoti" and "Kurta." The Dhoti, a rectangular piece of unstitched cloth, is wrapped around the waist, while the Kurta, a long shirt, complements the ensemble. Together, these garments epitomise simplicity and elegance, reflecting the essence of Assamese culture.
"Gamosa," is a symbol of honour and respect in Assamese culture. Adorned with intricate motifs and vibrant colours, the Gamosa holds immense cultural significance and is often exchanged as a token of goodwill and hospitality.
While the Mekhela Chador, Gamosa, Dhoti, and Kurta are emblematic of Assamese traditional clothing, there exist variations across different communities and regions within the state. Each community infuses its unique motifs, patterns, and weaving techniques, adding to the rich tapestry of Assamese textiles and attire.
DIMASA TRIBE ATTIRE
The traditional garment worn by the Dimasa women is called “Rijamphain”. It is a white cloth which is worn from chest to knees. Other types of traditional attire worn by the Dimasa women are “Rigu” and “Rikhaosa”.
The fabrics are usually made of cotton or silk, typically adorned with vibrant colours and traditional motifs. Dimasa men wear a headgear called "Sgaopha" or “Paguri”, which is either bright green or yellow in colour. It is paired with a short dhoti.
BODO TRIBE ATTIRE
The traditional garment worn by Bodo women is called the "Dokhna." It is a wrap-around cloth made of cotton or silk fabric, typically adorned with vibrant stripes, geometric patterns, and traditional motifs. The Dokhna is draped elegantly around the body, with one end tucked into the waist and the other end worn over the shoulder.
It is often paired with a blouse or vest. The Aronai is a traditional shawl worn by Bodo women, especially during special occasions and ceremonies. It is made of fine cotton or silk fabric and is intricately embroidered with geometric designs, floral patterns, and motifs inspired by nature.
The Aronai is draped over the shoulders or worn as a headscarf, adding a touch of elegance to the overall attire. Men wear a lower garment, similar to dhoti, wrapped around the waist and legs.
MISHING TRIBE ATTIRE
The traditional garment worn by Mishing women is called the "Yakan Age Gasa." This wrap-around cloth is made of cotton or silk fabric, typically adorned with black hues, intricate patterns, and traditional motifs. They pair this with vibrant blouses. Similar to other tribes in Assam, the Mishing men wear a traditional lower wrap-around cloth called the "Gonru Ugon" and an upper garment called “Mibu Galuk”.
RABHA TRIBE ATTIRE
The traditional wear of the Rabha women comprises three pieces- the “Koum Kontong”, a skirt-style piece of cloth intricately embroidered with geometric designs, floral patterns, and traditional motifs. The second piece being an upper body garment called “Kambang” and finally a waistband called “Labok”. Rabha men wear attire similar to that of the Assamese dress code of Dhoti- Gamosa.
In conclusion, the traditional costume of Assamese people speaks for the region's immense cultural wealth, incorporating the ages-old mastership, craftsmanship, and artistic skill. Apart from the aesthetic appeal, the traditional dress of Assam reflects an ultimate link to the past, and as a result the people of Assam are filled with a sense of belonging and pride.