Centre to reclaim premises for security purposes

End of road for elite Delhi Gymkhana Club

NEW DELHI: The elite Delhi Gymkhana Club, the imperial-era haunt of the high-heeled and the influential, located in the heart of Lutyens Delhi, is set to be reclaimed by the Union government for “public security purposes”, said an official document made available on Saturday.

A notice issued to the Club management for eviction said that “it has been determined that the said premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”.

The notice signed by Deputy Land and Development Officer Suchit Goyal was issued to the Club on May 22, informing its General Committee/Secretary that the present 27.3-acre premises located at 2, Safdarjung Road – close to the official Prime Minister’s Residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg - shall be taken over by the government on June 5.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in its notice – which carried the subject line “Re-entry and resumption of premises” - that the Club land is being reclaimed as the land is essential to fulfil “urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands”.

The notice addressed to the Club secretary said, “You are directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises to the representatives of this office on the aforesaid date. In the event of non-compliance, possession shall be taken in accordance with law.”

The notice referred to Clause 4 of the lease deed, noting that the lessor has the authority to re-enter the premises if the land is required for a public purpose. Exercising those powers, the President of India, acting through the L&DO, has determined the lease and ordered immediate re-entry of the property.

The notice said that the entire land parcel, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings standing on it, shall vest absolutely with the President through the Land & Development Office.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club is one of India's oldest and most prestigious elite social institutions. Established in July 1913, its iconic Lutyens-designed main buildings serve as a central gathering hub for top bureaucrats, diplomats, and military officials.

The Club was built at its current address in the early 1930s. The contract for building was given to architect Robert T Russell, whose other two buildings became landmarks in the city: The Connaught Place and the Commanders-in-Chief’s residence, later known as the Teen Murti House residence of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The elite club is known to have a cap of around 5,600 permanent members, with about 100 new permanent members admitted each year to fill vacancies caused by the surrender of membership or demise of existing members.

The exclusive Club is known to have a long waiting list of aspiring members, some of whom are forced to wait for over 40 years. While there is a quota for government and defence personnel in membership intake, aspiring private or civilian club members need to deposit an application fee of over Rs 7 lakh to reserve a spot in the waiting list. (IANS)