Cherrapunji Waterfalls : Discovering The Cascading Beauties Of Meghalaya

Cherrapunji is a small town located in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, approximately 54 km southwest of Shillong, the state capital. Perched atop the Shillong plateau in the East Khasi hills, this plateau boasts an average elevation of around 1,480 meters above sea level, towering as much as 1,000 meters above the valleys below.

The town itself rests at an altitude of 1,260 meters above sea level. Nestled amidst the verdant greenery and mist-covered terrain of Cherrapunji; Meghalaya, are some truly remarkable natural wonders - the Cherrapunji waterfalls.

Celebrated for their stunning beauty and tranquil atmosphere, these cascading waterfalls are cherished by both locals and tourists alike.

Let's embark on a journey to discover the enchanting beauty of the waterfalls of Cherrapunji-