Children’s Day: Historical Significance, Celebration and Honouring Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

In India, the 14th of November is a special day dedicated to children, known as Bal Diwas or Children’s Day. This day is a tribute to the youthful spirit, curiosity, and creativity of India’s children, who are not only the country’s future but also the catalysts of innovation and transformation.
Children’s Day serves as a reminder of our duty towards the growth and development of our children. It is a day to celebrate the essence of childhood and to nurture it with love, care, and education.
Children’s Day: Historical Significance
The significance of Children’s Day in India is deeply intertwined with its history, as it is observed on the birth anniversary of Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister post-independence.
Known affectionately as Chacha Nehru among children, he harboured a profound love for them. He held the belief that children are the true power of a nation and the bedrock of society.
His famous words, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow,” encapsulate his faith in the potential of the young generation.
Children's Day in India, also observed as Nehru Jayanti, is more than just Nehru's birthday. It is a day to appreciate his invaluable contributions to the nation.
His vision of a secular, democratic, and prosperous India guides the country, and his focus on scientific thinking and educational reforms laid the groundwork for India's diverse advancements.
Children’s Day: Celebration
Children’s Day in India is observed with immense joy and fervour. Educational institutions across the nation arrange a variety of events and activities for children, including cultural performances, contests, exhibitions, and sports events. The aim is to give children a stage to showcase their skills and talents.
In many schools, teachers entertain their students with songs, dances, and plays. Special get-togethers are organized where students are motivated to voice their thoughts and ideas. Awards are given out to inspire and acknowledge the children’s efforts.
Furthermore, many NGOs and welfare organizations arrange special events for underprivileged children. They distribute presents, organize entertaining activities, and serve meals to bring joy to these children.
Children’s Day: Honouring Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru
Children’s Day is also a day to honour and remember Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for his contributions to the nation and his affection for children. His vision for children’s development and education has significantly shaped India’s policies and initiatives in these areas.
Nehru played a crucial role in founding institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).
These institutions have significantly contributed to shaping the future of numerous children in India.
10 Ways to Observe Children’s Day in India:
1. Cultural Programs: Schools can plan events like dance, music, and drama to let children express their artistic abilities.
2. Competitions: Organize various contests such as painting, essay writing, or quizzes to stimulate creativity and knowledge.
3. Sports Event: Sports activities can be an enjoyable and healthy way for children to commemorate the day.
4. Community Involvement: Motivate children to engage in community service or charitable activities to foster a sense of civic duty.
5. Educational Excursions: Plan trips to museums, science centers, or historical landmarks to make learning engaging and hands-on.
6. Special Gatherings: Hold special assemblies where children can voice their thoughts, ideas, and understand the importance of the day.
7. Gift Giving: Hand out presents, books, or school supplies to children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
8. Health Check-ups: Set up health screening camps to ensure children’s health.
9. Entertainment Activities: Plan entertaining activities like magic shows, puppet shows, or film screenings for children’s enjoyment.
10. Honouring Nehru: Organize activities that educate children about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, his vision for children, and his contributions to the nation.
Children’s Day: FAQs
Q. When is Children’s Day 2024 ?
A. Children’s Day in India is celebrated annually on 14th November.
Q. Why is Children’s Day celebrated on Nehru Jayanti ?
A. It is celebrated on Nehru Jayanti because of Nehru’s love and fondness for children.
Q. What other occasion is celebrated on Children’s Day ?
A. Children’s Day also marks the observance of Nehru Jayanti.