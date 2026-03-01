Cinema as conscience: The politics of everyday life in Mrinal Sen’s films

Aishani Saikia

(aishanisaikia@gmail.com)

Mrinal Sen is remembered as one of the most fearless filmmakers in Indian cinema, a director who believed that films must speak directly to life. For him, cinema was not a space to escape the world but a place where society could witness its own contradictions, anxieties, injustices, and hopes. His films feel urgent because they emerge from the streets, from cramped middle-class homes, from working-class neighbourhoods, and from the emotional tensions of people trying to survive a changing world. Through sharp storytelling and experimental technique, Sen transformed cinema into a political mirror that compelled viewers to recognise the hidden forces shaping their everyday lives.

Calcutta during the 1960s and 1970s was a city filled with frustration and ideological struggle. Sen recognised that politics was not an abstract subject; it seeped into living rooms, strained relationships, and shaped how people understood themselves and their futures. His films absorbed this climate of insecurity and exposed the emotional cost of a society in crisis. The intellectual life of Calcutta during this period also influenced Sen deeply. Newspapers, cafés, student meetings, and academic circles were filled with discussions about revolution, famine history, and class inequality. Yet Sen also saw how urban Bengali intellectuals often turned the suffering of the poor into material for debate and prestige. This hypocrisy appears sharply in Calcutta 71, where well-read city elites casually discuss the Bengal famine as if it were an academic topic rather than a human tragedy. Their distance from the suffering they describe becomes a critique in itself. Sen understood that the middle class often benefits from discussing the pain of others while refusing responsibility for it.

While deeply rooted in Indian contexts, Sen was not isolated from world cinema. He belonged to a global moment where political cinema was gaining strength. Italian Neorealism, in particular, profoundly shaped his artistic imagination. Directors like Vittorio De Sica and Roberto Rossellini revealed that cinema could speak truthfully about poverty, humiliation, and survival. Their use of non-professional actors, street locations, and stories drawn from everyday life created a style that felt honest and human. Sen admired this approach because it allowed cinema to be morally serious and socially responsible. Yet Sen’s engagement with neorealism remained independent and self-aware. He reworked neorealism through the lens of Indian postcolonial society, where class divisions, colonial scars, famine memories, caste prejudice, and unstable governance created a very different social landscape. In this sense, Sen proved that global influences could be transformed into a distinctly Indian political language, one that remained faithful to local realities while speaking to universal human struggles.

The films of Mrinal Sen consistently revolve around a set of interconnected political and social themes that reflect the anxieties of postcolonial India, particularly urban Bengal. At the centre of his cinema lies class inequality, which Sen presents not as an abstract economic condition but as a structural and daily lived reality marked by humiliation, insecurity, and constant negotiation for dignity. He repeatedly examines how the middle class occupies a deeply unstable position, suspended between privilege and sympathy for the have-nots, and how this instability produces sharp contradictions between what the middle class claims to believe and how it actually acts, ultimately leading to no social impact. Revolutionary politics emerges as another central and persistent theme, treated critically. Sen is interested in the urgency of revolution as well as its inner fractures, exploring how radical ideas often collide with fear, comfort, and ideological confusion within its actors. His films also respond to the broader disillusionment of post-independence India, where the promises of freedom, equality, and social justice appear hollow against the persistence of poverty and exclusion.

These themes find powerful expression across his most important films. In Interview (1971), class conflict is revealed through the protagonist’s desperate search for a Western suit for a job interview, exposing how middle-class self-worth depends on obedience to colonial and capitalist standards of appearance. Calcutta 71 (1972) expands this critique by portraying a city shaped by historical poverty, while sharply exposing the contradictions of urban Bengali intellectuals who discuss famine and suffering as abstract ideas from the safety of their drawing rooms. Their detached tone exposes how privilege enables people to treat suffering as material for intellectual entertainment. Sen contrasts their comfort with the raw desperation of the poor, revealing how poverty is not the failure of individuals but the failure of a system built on inequality. In Padatik (1973), revolutionary politics takes centre stage as a young activist begins to confront the distance between his political ideals and his own middle-class upbringing. Through his doubt and hesitation, Sen uncovers the middle class’s ideals of justice for the poor, but their actions are determined by their class privilege. Another consistent theme in his films is how the household consistently emerges as a contested political space where power is negotiated, enforced, and resisted through gendered roles and moral expectations. By showing how women are burdened with maintaining respectability and order, while being subjected to constant scrutiny and control, Sen reveals how social and political inequality is produced and sustained within domestic life long before it becomes visible in public institutions. Across these films, Sen’s cinema insists that political struggle unfolds quietly within everyday choices and moral compromises, especially in the way individuals choose to see, acknowledge, or deliberately ignore the suffering around them.

Narrative experimentation and background score in Mrinal Sen’s cinema function together as instruments of impact rather than aesthetic choices. His unconventional narrative techniques push the viewer to think rather than consume, and this has been my most treasured experience while going through Sen’s work. Through jump cuts, documentary inserts, shifting timelines, and characters who directly address the camera, he refuses to let the audience watch passively. The fourth-wall break in Interview stands out as one of his boldest experiments. When the protagonist claims that the film is actually about the audience’s life, Sen turns the viewing experience into a confrontation. The protagonist tells the viewer, “This is your story, this is my story, this is our story.” The background score in Sen’s films supports this restless style. The background score is never used just to create mood or beauty. Instead of helping the viewer relax, it creates discomfort and tension. By combining experimental storytelling with unsettling sound, Sen creates a cinema that questions society and also questions itself. His films demand attention and reflection, making it impossible for the viewer to stay neutral or detached.

Mrinal Sen expected his audience to engage with cinema as an active and unsettling experience rather than a source of comfort or easy answers. He wanted viewers to feel questioned and morally involved rather than positioned as detached observers. His films often resist closure because he believed reflection should continue beyond the theatre. This expectation of active spectatorship is also what gives his cinema a lasting impact. Though not commercially driven, his work reshaped Indian Parallel Cinema by proving that political sharpness and formal experimentation could coexist. Sen treated cinema as a dialogue that lingers in the viewer’s conscience, carrying unease, curiosity, and responsibility into everyday life.