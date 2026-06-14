Cockroach Party, toolkit and conspiracy to incite Gen-G: Who is behind the scenes?

Dr Priyanka Saurabh

Today is an age of information and communication. The internet, social media, and digital platforms have accelerated the exchange of ideas at an unprecedented pace. In the past, newspapers, magazines, and television were the only means of shaping public opinion. Now, with a simple mobile phone and internet connection, anyone can reach millions. This change has given new strength to democratic dialogue, but it has also created new challenges. Amidst these challenges, new words and concepts emerge that gradually become part of public discourse. Recently, “cockroach party” has emerged as one such term, establishing its place in the social media vernacular.

The term is not the name of any formal political party, but rather a symbolic expression. It is used to describe groups, campaigns, or online activities that suddenly create a significant amount of buzz around an issue. Viral posts, memes, videos, and trending hashtags on social media are often associated with the term. Many consider it part of an organized digital campaign, while others simply view it as a natural consequence of social and political reactions. This is why we need to engage in serious discussions on this topic.

First, it’s important to understand that social media works differently from traditional media. Here, the success of any content depends more on its emotional impact than its factual value. If a post angers, frightens, excites, or emulates people, its chances of going viral increase exponentially. This is why even small issues can sometimes escalate into massive public debates. Algorithms also promote content that generates the most reactions. As a result, emotional noise often overshadows real issues, taking centre stage.

Experts in psychology explain that stories have a greater influence on humans than facts. If an event is presented in a compelling story or narrative, people are more likely to accept it. Digital campaigns employ this same principle. A small incident is presented as a symbol of a broader social injustice, political conspiracy, or cultural conflict. People then take a stand for or against that narrative without further investigation. This process often gives rise to mob mentality. It is in this context that the term “toolkit” came into discussion. A toolkit is typically a guide designed to assist a campaign. It may include suggested hashtags, sample posts, promotional materials, video links, contact information, and programme information. This is not a new concept. Social movements, non-governmental organizations, political parties, and citizen campaigns have long produced such documents. In the digital age, their reach and impact have increased.

Problems arise when a toolkit’s purpose appears to be more than just raising awareness; rather, it incites public sentiment or increases social polarisation. In such cases, people allege that a particular group or force is attempting to systematically influence public opinion. However, it is equally important to emphasize that it would not be appropriate to dismiss every toolkit as a conspiracy document. Occasionally, these are simply common campaign management tools. Therefore, any document or campaign should be evaluated based on its purpose, content, and impact. Gen-Z, the current young generation, appears to be at the centre of this entire discussion. This generation was born and raised in a digital world. Their information-seeking habits differ from previous generations. Instead of reading newspapers or listening to lengthy debates, they acquire information through short videos, memes, reels, and social media posts. Consequently, they absorb new information quickly but often don’t take the time to verify its veracity.

This is why Gen-G is considered the most effective target for any campaign. If a message addresses young people’s emotions, identity, concerns about the future, or a sense of social justice, it can spread rapidly. Marketers widely use sensitive images, emotional videos, powerful music, and inspiring slogans to appeal to young people. Sometimes these become a vehicle for positive social change, but sometimes these same techniques also popularise misinformation and extremist ideas.

This raises an important question: Is there truly an organized conspiracy at work to incite the younger generation? The answer to this question is not simple. History shows that foreign powers, ideological organizations, and political groups in various countries have attempted to influence public opinion. The digital age has made these efforts easier. Through fake accounts, bot networks, sponsored content, and coordinated campaigns, any topic can be artificially popularised. This is a real challenge that cannot be completely dismissed.

However, it is incorrect to assume that every instance of social unrest is caused by a foreign conspiracy. Issues like unemployment, economic inequality, educational problems, administrative failures, and social injustice naturally breed discontent among people. If these problems are not addressed, any campaign or narrative can easily gain popularity. Therefore, to understand any movement or digital campaign, it is essential to consider its social and economic context.

It’s also important to distinguish between foreign interference and international collaboration. In a globalised world, organizations, research institutes, and civil society groups from different countries interact with each other. This collaboration can be a normal part of democratic processes. However, if there’s a lack of transparency in a campaign’s funding, strategy, or operations, suspicions are bound to arise. Therefore, transparency is paramount. The public is entitled to know who is behind a campaign, its financial sources, and its stated objectives.

Political discourse often features a tendency to label various groups. Terms like “left”, “liberal”, “right-wing”, “urban Naxal”, “nationalist”, or many others become part of the debate. The use of these labels to dismiss individuals or groups without genuinely considering their perspectives creates a problem. Diversity of opinion is natural in a democracy. Attributing any disagreement to conspiracy or anti-national activities is as dangerous as ignoring real threats. In such circumstances, the role of citizens becomes crucial. The most effective defence is media literacy. People must understand that not all information seen on social media is true. Before sharing any viral post, verify its source. If a video, photo, or document is generating a highly emotional response, verifying its authenticity becomes even more crucial.

Young people, in particular, should be taught digital research skills. They should be taught how to compare information sources, use fact-checking websites, and understand how algorithms present selective content. If Gen Z becomes proficient in these skills, they will be less likely to be influenced by any misleading campaign.

Dialogue is equally important. Protest, criticism, and disagreement are natural in a democracy. But when dialogue is replaced by accusations, rumours, and hatred, divisions grow in society. Therefore, dialogue between people of different ideologies must be encouraged. Differences of opinion are not the problem; the problem arises when dialogue ceases.

Ultimately, it’s essential to adopt a balanced approach when discussing topics like the “cockroach party”, the toolkit, and the alleged conspiracy to incite Gen-G. Social media and digital campaigns certainly have the potential to influence public opinion. In some cases, there may be organized and purposeful efforts. However, it’s not factually correct to dismiss every viral incident or foreign contact as a conspiracy. The reality is often more complex, with local issues, social discontent, political competition, digital technology, and human psychology all playing a role.

The most effective way to maintain national and social stability is not through fear or superstition, but through transparency, reason, dialogue, and responsible citizenship. If citizens learn to distinguish between fact and rumour, if young people adopt media literacy, and if institutions become transparent and accountable, the power of any toolkit, real or imagined, will be limited. A democracy’s greatest strength lies in its informed citizens, who are also its most effective safeguard against any form of misinformation or instability.

(Dr Priyanka Saurabh, PhD, is a poet and social thinker).