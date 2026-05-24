Collisions with negligence

Gautam Sarmah

(gautam.his.rtv@gmail.com)

I would like to begin this article with two terrifying personal experiences. In May 2021, on a special occasion, I was travelling by motorcycle from my home in Moridhal to Moran in Dibrugarh district. Just before reaching Moran, near the Tiloi area, a cow suddenly ran onto the road and came directly in front of my motorcycle. Within moments, I lost control, collided with the animal, and was thrown onto the road after several flips. Although I somehow survived that day, I sustained serious injuries. A few years later, on the National Highway at Borgang, I faced another horrifying experience when a dog suddenly ran in front of my motorcycle and got trapped under the front wheel. In that incident too, I suffered severe injuries.

These accidents are not merely personal tragedies; they reflect a frightening reality of our road system. Every day, newspapers, television channels, and social media platforms report numerous incidents in which innocent people lose their lives or become permanently disabled because of stray animals on roads. Yet, despite growing public concern, no permanent or effective solution has been implemented with the seriousness the issue deserves. Discussions, criticism, and expressions of concern have continued for years, but meaningful action remains absent. Strict laws and the effective enforcement of existing regulations are urgently required to address this problem.

Roads are not merely a means of transportation; they reflect the discipline, responsibility, and administrative efficiency of a society. National highways are often regarded as the lifelines of India. Every day, thousands of buses, trucks, private vehicles, ambulances, and motorcycles travel along these roads. Roads symbolize development, connectivity, commerce, and the movement of human aspirations. However, when stray cattle roam freely on fast-moving highways and create fear, uncertainty, and the constant risk of death, it becomes clear that development in our country has still not been matched by responsibility. This problem not only increases the risk of terrible road accidents but also exposes the negligence of society and the administration. Therefore, it should not be viewed as a minor inconvenience but as a serious public safety crisis.

This issue is not simply about animals wandering on roads; it is deeply connected with human life, public safety, traffic management, and administrative failure. Every year, government departments and media reports across India reveal how many people lose their lives or suffer injuries because of collisions between vehicles and stray animals. According to various state reports, NCRB data, and information from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this problem has caused hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries annually. In 2025 alone, Madhya Pradesh reported 237 road accidents involving stray cattle, resulting in the deaths of 94 people and injuries to 133 others. NCRB-related reports further indicate that around 1.75 lakh people die annually in road accidents across India during 2024–25, and stray cattle roaming or sitting on roads have been identified as a significant contributing factor. Such incidents occur more frequently in rural areas, on national highways, and on the outskirts of cities, particularly at night. In many cases, motorcyclists and passengers of smaller vehicles become the worst victims. Media reports from Chennai, Nagpur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and several other places during 2025–26 have highlighted numerous deaths caused by such collisions. Vehicles, too, suffer extensive damage.

Although the Government of Assam does not always publish separate statistics regarding accidents involving stray animals, broader road accident data clearly reflects the seriousness of the situation. Between January and March 2026, Assam recorded 4,219 road accidents, causing 1,008 deaths. During the same period in 2025, the state recorded 4,232 accidents resulting in 1,035 deaths. According to Assam Road Safety data, there were 7,262 accidents in 2023, resulting in 3,151 deaths and 5,849 injuries. In 2024, the state recorded 12,572 accidents, causing 2,760 deaths and 17,101 injuries. Government records have specifically mentioned that in districts such as Nagaon, Hojai, Guwahati, and Sonitpur, many accidents occur at night because of animals on national highways. Although exact statistics regarding animal-related collisions are not publicly available in Assam, police and transport department officials acknowledge that stray cattle sitting on NH-27 and other highways pose a serious danger, especially to motorcyclists. During the night, or in conditions such as fog and rainfall, animals on roads are often difficult to notice, making it impossible for drivers to apply brakes in time and thereby leading to fatal accidents.

In recent years, several courts in India have also expressed concern regarding this issue. The Supreme Court of India has directed state governments and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove stray animals from public spaces and highways and arrange proper shelters for them. At the same time, various high courts have observed that the presence of stray animals on roads endangers both human and animal lives. Laws already exist in India to address this issue, but they are not being implemented effectively. Section 37 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, clearly states that no person shall allow animals to remain or move dangerously on national highways. The Act also empowers authorities to remove such animals and recover expenses from their owners. Similarly, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 emphasizes road safety. However, in reality, these laws are rarely enforced strictly, and as a result, the problem continues to grow.

There are several reasons behind this crisis. One major reason is that many owners abandon cows, often along with their calves, once they stop producing milk because maintaining them becomes financially difficult. These stray cattle survive by feeding on garbage from markets and dustbins in urban and semi-urban areas. Furthermore, the absence of proper animal shelters and the lack of strict action against irresponsible owners have made the problem more complicated. Administrative negligence is another major factor. Sometimes local administrations conduct temporary drives to remove stray cattle, but within a few days the animals return to the roads. Public anger over this issue is clearly visible on social media and in public discussions. Many people believe that the lack of a strict governmental approach towards road safety has made the situation more dangerous. The issue becomes particularly severe during nighttime.

To address this problem, some states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat have started attaching radium tapes or reflective collars to the horns or necks of cattle so that they become visible from a distance under vehicle headlights at night. This measure is comparatively inexpensive and highly effective. If implemented properly across the country, many accidents could be prevented. Recently, states such as Maharashtra, Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir have also launched special drives to remove stray animals from roads. Measures such as identifying accident-prone zones, increasing highway patrols, and shifting animals to shelters have been introduced. However, a clear, permanent, and nationwide policy is still lacking.

India can also learn from the experiences of other countries. In nations such as the United States, Australia, and many European countries, animals are rarely found on highways because animal control laws are extremely strict. If an animal enters a highway and causes an accident, the owner faces heavy fines and legal action. Many countries enforce compulsory fencing and CCTV surveillance on highways, deploying emergency rescue teams immediately upon spotting animals. India, too, requires a multi-dimensional approach to solve this problem. First, existing laws must be implemented strictly. Owners who deliberately abandon cattle on roads should face heavy penalties and legal action. Second, regular animal-control patrol teams should be formed on all national highways. Third, scientifically managed animal shelters must be expanded. Fourth, reflective collars or radium tapes should be made compulsory for stray cows, buffaloes, goats, and other animals living near highways. Fifth, strong fencing should be installed along accident-prone stretches of highways. Sixth, toll gates and highway control rooms should strengthen emergency helpline systems so that drivers can immediately report the presence of animals on roads.

This issue should not be viewed only as a road safety problem; it is also an issue of animal welfare. Every year, countless animals die or suffer serious injuries after being hit by vehicles. As a civilised society, we must ensure the safety of both humans and animals. Respecting animals does not mean leaving them dangerously on roads. True compassion for animals means ensuring their food, treatment, shelter, and safety. At present, India is rapidly constructing modern highways, motorways, and advanced transport infrastructure. However, if ordinary citizens continue to lose their lives because of stray animals, much of that development will lose its meaning and value. Therefore, governments, local administrations, animal owners, and society as a whole must collectively come forward to find a permanent solution to this problem. Laws already exist; what is needed now is strict enforcement, honest administrative willpower, and public awareness. Only then can India’s national highways become genuinely safe for both humans and animals.

The identity of a developed and civilised nation does not depend solely on four-lane or six-lane roads, flyovers, and modern infrastructure; it also depends on how safely and systematically those roads are used. The problem of stray animals is neither unsolvable nor impossible to control. If governments, administrations, animal owners, and ordinary citizens collectively accept the responsibilities mentioned above, and if strict laws, awareness, and humane management are properly implemented, this crisis can certainly be controlled. The time has come not merely for discussion, but for real and decisive action. Safe roads are a fundamental right of every modern society.

(The writer is a faculty member of History, Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Hojai.)