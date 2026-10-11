Communication skill in every walk of life

Dr. Upasana Sarma

(usartgallery2020@gmail.com)

Nowadays, we talk a lot about different skills. People are joining online courses, using AI tools, and learning new skills through social media platforms to improve themselves and build their careers. But there is one skill that is simple, extremely important, and needed at almost every step of our lives—communication skills. Communication is not only about speaking. It is about expressing our thoughts and feelings clearly, listening to others carefully, understanding what they are saying, and responding appropriately. It is about knowing how to start a conversation, ask questions, and answer questions confidently.

Communication skills are important in every profession. A doctor needs good communication skills to understand a patient’s problems and explain the treatment. A lawyer needs to communicate clearly with clients and present arguments effectively. A teacher needs communication skills to explain concepts to students. A business owner needs to communicate with customers, employees, investors, and partners. Whether you are an engineer, artist, entrepreneur, government employee, salesperson, or professional in any other field, communication plays an important role.

Unfortunately, one thing we often notice among the younger generation is hesitation in communication. Sometimes, when we ask very simple questions, such as “What is your name?”, “Which school did you study at?” or “Which college are you studying at?”, some people struggle to answer confidently and appropriately. This does not necessarily mean that they lack knowledge. Sometimes, they simply lack the confidence and practice needed to communicate effectively.

That is why communication skills should be developed from childhood. Children should be encouraged to talk to people of their own age as well as those who are older than them. They should learn how to introduce themselves, express their opinions, ask questions, listen patiently, and participate in conversations. They should not be made to fear making small mistakes while speaking because communication is not something that should be learned only when we start looking for a job. It is a life skill.

You may have excellent academic qualifications. You may have technical knowledge. You may know how to use AI and social media. You may have many certificates and degrees. But if you cannot communicate your thoughts effectively, it can become difficult to make others understand your abilities. So, while learning new-age skills, let us not forget one of the most fundamental skills of all: learning to communicate, learning to listen, learning to express, and learning to understand.

Because communication is not just a professional skill—it is a life skill that we need at every step of our journey.