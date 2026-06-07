Courage to bloom again...

The silence of trees, the language of life! Life’s hidden signals! – Neelim Akash Kashyap

Can we draw inspiration for life from trees? What truths do trees quietly teach us without speaking a single word?

These questions came to me early this morning. As I prepared for the day and later made my way to work, they lingered in my mind, refusing to leave. The more I thought about them, the more I felt that perhaps trees have been teaching us lessons for centuries, only that we have rarely paused long enough to listen.

My mind urged me to look closely at a tree: not merely as an object of nature but as a living metaphor. It asked me to observe its leaves, its flowers, its fruits, and its branches. So I did, not only with my eyes but also with the imagination of the heart.

I saw the journey of a leaf. It begins as a tender bud, delicate and full of promise. Gradually it unfolds into a vibrant green leaf, dancing with sunlight and wind. Yet its journey does not end there. One day it turns pale, grows weary, and falls silently to the ground. The story of flowers is much the same. They bloom in beauty, spread fragrance and joy, and then quietly fade away. Fruits too ripen, nourish life, and eventually disappear. Everything in a tree’s life seems to be governed by change.

Then I turned my attention to its branches. As they grow, we often cut them back. We prune them when they spread too far or become inconvenient. Rarely do we stop to wonder whether the tree feels pain. We simply cut. Yet the tree does not protest. It does not harbour resentment. It does not refuse to grow.

Instead, it stands in silence, patient and composed like an ancient sage. After some time, new shoots emerge. Fresh branches stretch towards the sky. What was lost is slowly replaced. The tree begins again. Perhaps that is one of the greatest lessons nature offers us.

Life, too, cuts away parts of us. Sometimes it takes away our dreams. Sometimes it separates us from people we love. At other times it leaves us wounded through failure, disappointment, rejection, or grief. In such moments, it is easy to believe that everything is over.

But the tree teaches otherwise. The tree reminds us that loss is not the end of growth. A broken branch does not prevent new branches from appearing. A fallen flower does not prevent another season of blossoming. A leafless tree does not lose faith in spring. Even after losing so much, the tree continues to dream.

It dreams of fresh leaves. It dreams of flowers yet to bloom. It dreams of fruits yet to ripen. Most importantly, it has the courage to believe that those dreams will one day become reality.

That quiet confidence is remarkable. There is no noise, no grand declaration, no demand for sympathy. The tree simply continues its work. Day after day. Season after season. Year after year. Perhaps we humans can learn something from this silent perseverance.

In today’s world, many of us become discouraged by a single setback. We often allow failures to define us or obstacles to stop us in our tracks. Yet nature offers a different perspective. It tells us that setbacks are not permanent and that renewal is always possible.

Like a tree, we can choose to remain rooted even when storms arrive. Like a tree, we can continue to grow after being cut back by life’s hardships. Like a tree, we can trust that every season of loss will eventually be followed by a season of renewal.

The tree does not fear the fall of its leaves because it knows that new ones will come. It does not despair during winter because it trusts in the arrival of spring.

Perhaps that is why trees possess a wisdom that many of us spend a lifetime searching for.

The lesson is simple, yet profound: do not stop dreaming, do not stop growing, and do not allow adversity to silence the life within you.

Could this not be the quiet message that trees have been offering humanity all along? And can we not strive, in our own imperfect ways, to be a little more like them? May we not only love trees but also learn from them—their patience, their resilience, their humility, and their unwavering faith in new beginnings.

(The writer can be reached at neelimassam@gmail.com)