Cup of care: Do you drink coffee?

Do you have the habit of drinking coffee? How many cups of coffee do you drink in a day?

Do we get any benefits from drinking coffee? Can coffee prevent liver damage?

A lot of questions need answers.

Example 1: One young boy came to my clinic. Recently, he did an abdominal ultrasound, and it showed a fatty liver. He started drinking coffee after watching videos on the internet. Gradually, he started drinking more and more cups of coffee. One day, he developed excessive gas formation with vomiting and was rushed to the hospital. Later, he came to my clinic. I advised him to drink fewer cups of coffee in a day.

Example 2: A middle-aged diabetic lady was diagnosed with fatty liver. She was told by someone to drink coffee on a regular basis. She ignored all previous medicines and started drinking coffee. A month later, she experienced an increased heartbeat and visited a cardiologist. After investigations, her heart was found to be normal. She developed her symptoms due to high intake of coffee.

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages worldwide. Every day, millions of people drink coffee. Coffee is a very rich source of antioxidants. Coffee has been proposed to have protective effects on stroke, type 2 diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. There is increasing evidence in favour of the protective effects of coffee consumption on liver disease.

The composition of coffee varies according to blend, roasting degree, grind, and method of preparation. Coffee is a rich source of dietary antioxidants. Different types of compounds that are found in coffee are caffeine, melanoidins, soluble fibre, protein, niacin, lipids, trigonelline, chlorogenic acids (polyphenols), and minerals. Polyphenols have antioxidant properties.

The key mechanism of the good effects of coffee

1. Anti-inflammatory effects: Coffee can reduce inflammation in the body.

2. Antioxidant action: Compounds like polyphenols fight free radicals that can damage liver cells.

3. Inhibition of fibrosis: Coffee can reduce the growth of scar tissue that leads to fibrosis and cirrhosis.

4. Repair of cells: Coffee can trigger a process called 'autophagy', in which damaged cells are removed. This process helps the liver work better.

5. Lowering liver enzymes: Coffee can lower key liver enzymes like AST and ALT.

Benefits for specific liver conditions:

1. Fatty liver disease: There is enough evidence that suggests the protective role of coffee in metabolic syndrome and fatty liver disease. Few studies have shown the beneficial effects of coffee on obesity and insulin resistance.

2. Chronic hepatitis C: Some studies have shown the benefits of coffee intake on hepatitis C infection.

3. Liver cancer: Studies are available that have shown some benefits of coffee on hepatocellular carcinoma.

4. Liver fibrosis and cirrhosis

HOW MUCH COFFEE

The beneficial effects of coffee are reported for two or more cups/day. The positive effects can be increased with up to 4-6 cups per day. But coffee drinking in the paediatric age group should be discouraged in view of the side effects of caffeine, like anxiety and restlessness. Up to 400 mg of caffeine a day is considered safe. High caffeine intake can lead to dependence. Excess coffee can have side effects like gas formation, palpitations, tremors, anxiety, and irregular heartbeat.

How to maximize the benefits of coffee:

1. Limit the number of cups of coffee to 2-4 cups per day.

2. Avoid adding sugar, syrups, or cream to your coffee.

3. Talk to your doctor: If possible, take advice from your doctor regarding coffee intake.

4. Never forget that coffee cannot be a substitute for medicines.

5. Coffee consumption should be combined with a healthy lifestyle.

Dr Bhaskar J. Baruahh

(bhaskarjbaruahh@gmail.com