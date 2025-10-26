Delhi’s suicidal pollution: Turning air into poison

Lalit Garg

Once celebrated as the symbol of culture, energy, and progress, Delhi today stands shrouded in a suffocating haze of smoke and dust. The poisonous air has reached such alarming levels that even breathing has become a risk. Recently, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched a dangerous level of 345, categorised as “severe”. This is not merely a health emergency for the residents of the national capital but also a matter of grave concern for both the BJP-led Central government and the Delhi government. Each year, as October and November arrive, the city’s skyline turns murky, and life begins to choke. The reasons are many — and the responsibility is collective — shared by the government, society, and individuals alike. Delhi’s place among the world’s most polluted cities is a damning commentary on our model of “development.” The suffering of patients with respiratory diseases under such conditions is unimaginable, and the toxic air is a silent cause of many chronic ailments.

Among the key causes of this crisis is stubble burning. Farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh set fire to crop residues, releasing microscopic particulate matter into the air. The seasonal wind direction blows this polluted air toward Delhi, pushing its pollution levels sharply upward. Adding to this are the millions of vehicles spewing exhaust fumes, dust from construction sites, open garbage burning, and the crushing population pressure — all of which deepen the disaster. It would not be wrong to say that Delhi, in the name of development, has begun devouring its own existence. Once again, this year, Diwali fireworks sent pollution levels soaring. Despite strong appeals from environmentalists and religious organizations — and the Supreme Court’s decision to allow only “green crackers”—the reality on the ground shows that this measure has failed. People burst polluting fireworks under the guise of green crackers, a clear reflection of our self-destructive mindset. Environmental experts have long maintained that calling green crackers “non-polluting” is a myth — and Delhi’s current situation reinforces this truth.

However, it would also be unfair to say that governments have done nothing. Both the Centre and the Delhi government have, over recent years, initiated several measures. After Rekha Gupta became Chief Minister and the BJP came to power, this problem was addressed as a top priority. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented, providing phased measures based on pollution severity. Subsidies were introduced to promote electric vehicles, thousands of e-buses were deployed, smog towers were installed, and a “Green Delhi App” was launched to resolve complaints. Farmers were given alternative machines and subsidies to discourage stubble burning. Yet, despite these efforts, the root of the problem remains intact — because pollution is not merely an administrative issue; it is a social and psychological one. We may blame stubble burning or fireworks, but the deeper cause lies in systemic failure. It is shocking that despite all measures, the AQI in most areas has crossed the 350 mark. Even after Diwali, the toxic air refuses to clear. The Central Pollution Control Board’s interventions have had little visible effect, and the enforcement of GRAP-2 only reflects the gravity of the situation.

Every winter, as the temperature drops, Delhi’s air turns deadlier. Despite court interventions and repeated government announcements, little changes on the ground — proof of our collective negligence. Strict laws exist, yet open garbage burning continues, dust covers the streets, and old vehicles keep running. The green cover is vanishing; trees are being felled while the culture of planting new ones fades away. This crisis cannot be solved by blaming governments alone; it demands citizen awareness and responsibility. The government can make rules, but unless people change their habits, controlling pollution will remain impossible. Compared to other metros, Delhi’s condition is the worst—its pollution levels are often double those of Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Kolkata. This is partly because Delhi suffers not only from local pollution but also from emissions drifting in from neighbouring states. Hence, only a regional approach can bring lasting results. The Central government must coordinate with state administrations to develop a uniform and permanent policy on stubble management, industrial emissions, construction control, and vehicular norms.

At this point, pollution should no longer be viewed as a seasonal nuisance but as a national disaster. Environmental awareness must be spread through schools, institutions, and religious organizations. Each residential colony should develop “green zones”, promote urban forests, and encourage every citizen to pledge to plant at least one tree a year. Public transport should be prioritised, and old diesel vehicles phased out rigorously. Undoubtedly, fireworks are not the sole cause of Delhi’s choking air. Unchecked population growth, pollution from the construction of over one lakh new buildings each year, and emissions from millions of vehicles all play a part. As citizens, our irresponsibility continues to deepen the crisis.

Delhi’s pollution is, in essence, a mirror of our failed development model — one where we multiplied comforts but lost the most basic element of life: clean air. This is not only a governmental failure but also the outcome of our collective insensitivity. If we do not awaken now, future generations will know clean air only through history books. It is time to rise above politics, blame games, and apathy — and unite for our right to breathe. The true mark of civilization lies not in exploiting nature but in preserving it. If we turn the air we breathe into poison, all symbols of progress will become meaningless.

Above all, until people realize that bursting toxic fireworks in the name of festivity is an act of collective suicide, no court order or government directive can save us. This is a moment that calls for a joint moral initiative by political, social, and religious leaders alike. The crisis is not confined to Delhi or the NCR—cities like Mumbai and Kolkata are already following the same dangerous path. Unless we act decisively now, the capital of India will remain a capital of smog — a living reminder of how human progress, without conscience, becomes self-destructive.