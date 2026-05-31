Double-edged sword of social media: Navigating its impact on students

Pritirekha Borah

(pritirekhaborah041@gmail.com)

In today’s digital age, social media has become an indispensable part of students’ lives. With the pro-liferation of smartphones and internet connectiv- ity, students are increasingly spending more time on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp. While social media offers numerous benefits, including access to educational resources, online classes, and learning materials, its negative aspects cannot be ignored. The excessive use of social media has been linked to mental health concerns, distorted thinking, and the spread of misinformation, which can have far-reaching consequences on students’ lives.

Social media has transformed how students learn and access information in a positive way. Online educational resources, such as video lectures, podcasts, and online courses, have made it possible for students to supplement their traditional classroom learning. Social media platforms have also enabled students to connect with peers and experts from around the world, facilitating collaboration, knowledge sharing, and cultural exchange. Moreover, social media has made it easier for students to stay updated on current events, news, and trends, helping them stay informed and engaged.

However, the negative aspects of social media cannot be overstated. Excessive social media use has been linked to mental health concerns, such as anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. Online gaming, in particular, has been identified as a major culprit, with many students spending hours on end playing games, neglecting their studies, and compromising their physical and mental health. Moreover, social media has become a fertile ground for misinformation, with false news and rumours spreading rapidly. This can lead to confusion, mistrust, and poor decision-making among students.

The impact of social media on students’ mental health is a pressing concern. Cyberbullying, online harassment, and the pressure to present a perfect online image can take a toll on students’ self-esteem and confidence. Moreover, the constant bombardment of information, advertisements, and notifications can lead to information overload, stress, and anxiety.

Parents, educators, and policymakers must work together to mitigate the negative effects of social media on students. Parents, in particular, play a crucial role in monitoring their children’s social media use, setting boundaries, and encouraging responsible online behaviour. Educators can integrate digital literacy and online safety skills into the curriculum, empowering students to navigate the online world effectively. Policymakers can also play a role by regulating social media platforms, ensuring online safety, and promoting digital literacy.

To maximize the benefits of social media, students must be taught to use these platforms responsibly. This includes being mindful of screen time, verifying information, and avoiding online echo chambers. Students should also be encouraged to use social media for educational purposes, such as accessing online resources, participating in online discussions, and collaborating with peers. In conclusion, social media is a double-edged sword that can either enhance or undermine students’ lives. While it offers numerous benefits, including access to educational resources and online learning opportunities, its negative aspects, such as mental health concerns, distorted thinking, and misinformation, cannot be ignored. By promoting responsible social media use, digital literacy, and online safety, we can ensure that students harness the power of social media to achieve their full potential and contribute to a brighter future.