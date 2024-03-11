Duas For Ramadan 2024: These Duas At Ramadan Can Maximize Your Worship

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, holds immense spiritual significance for Muslims globally. Spanning 29 or 30 days, as determined by the lunar calendar, Ramadan is characterized by fasting, prayer, introspection, and communal unity.

During this sacred time, Muslims observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, engaging in prayer and reflection to deepen their connection with Allah. The month is also marked by the joyous gatherings of iftar and sehri, essential moments in the Muslim community's spiritual and social fabric.

As Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Ul Fitr, a joyous festival marking the end of fasting and the renewal of spiritual devotion.