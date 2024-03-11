Duas For Ramadan 2024: These Duas At Ramadan Can Maximize Your Worship

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, holds immense spiritual significance for Muslims globally. Spanning 29 or 30 days, as determined by the lunar calendar, Ramadan is characterized by fasting, prayer, introspection, and communal unity.
During this sacred time, Muslims observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, engaging in prayer and reflection to deepen their connection with Allah. The month is also marked by the joyous gatherings of iftar and sehri, essential moments in the Muslim community's spiritual and social fabric.
As Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Ul Fitr, a joyous festival marking the end of fasting and the renewal of spiritual devotion.
Ramadan duas, or prayers, form an integral part of the spiritual journey for Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. The Prophet, peace be upon him, described "Dua" as the essence and core of all religious rites and acts, likening it to the marrow of worship.
Duas at Ramadan are imbued with deep meaning and significance, offering believers a direct channel to communicate with Allah and seek guidance, forgiveness, and blessings.
In this article, we've compiled several Ramadan duas for memorization, accompanied by English transliterations for those who prefer reading in that format. Reciting these duas at Ramadan with pure devotion, will make your Ramadan meaningful and fruitful-
Ramadan Duas You Need to Know:
When you see the crescent moon:
اللَّهمَّأَهلَّهُعلينَابالأمنِوالإيمانِوالسَّلامةِوالإسلامِربِّيوربُّكَاللَّهُ [Tirmidhi]
Allahummaahillahualaynabil-amniwal-iman was-salaamatiwal-islam. Rabbi warabbuka Allah.
“Oh Allah, make it a start full of peace and faith, safety and Islam. My lord and your lord is Allah.”
The dua for beginning the fast:
وَبِصَوْمِغَدٍنَّوَيْتُمِنْشَهْرِرَمَضَانَ [Abu Dawud]
Wabisawmighadinnnawaiytu min shahriramadan.
“I intend to keep the fast for tomorrow in the month of Ramadan.”
The dua for breaking your fast:
ذهبالظمأوابتلتالعروقوثبتالأجرإنشاءال:له [Abu Dawud]
Dhahabaadh-Dhama’ wabtallatil-urooqwathabatal-ajrinshaa’Allah.
“Thirst is gone, the veins are wet, and the reward is confirmed by the will of God.”
Dua For the One Who Invites You for Iftar:
أفْطَرَعِنْدَكُمُالصَّائِمُونَوَأكَلَطَعَامَكُمُالأَبرَارُوَصَلَّتْعَلَيْكُمُالمَلاَئِكَةُ [Sunan Ibn Majah]
Aftara ‘indakum as-sa’imunwa-akala ta‘amakum al-abrarwa-sallat ‘alaykum al-mala’ika
“May those who have fasted break their fast with you, may the pious eat your food, and may the angels pray for you.”
If someone angers you when you are fasting:
إنيصائمٌ ، إنيصائمٌ [Muslim]
Inneesaa’im, inneesaa’im
“I’m fasting, I’m fasting.”
If you encounter Laylatul Qadr or generally on the final odd nights of Ramadan
اللَّهمَّإنَّكعفُوٌّتُحبُّالعفوَفاعْفُعنِّي [Tirmidhi]
Allahummainnakaafuwwuntuhibbu al-afwafa’fu anni.
“Oh, Allah you are forgiving, and you love forgiveness, so forgive me.”
Dua For Success:
رَبَّنَالَاتُزِغْقُلُوبَنَابَعْدَإِذْهَدَيْتَنَاوَهَبْلَنَامِنلَّدُنكَرَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَأَنتَالْوَهَّابُ [Al-Imran, 3:8]
Rabbana la tuzighquloobanaba’daidhhadaytanawahablana min ladunkarahmahinnakaantal-Wahhab
“Our Lord! Let not our hearts deviate after You have guided us, and grant us mercy from You. Truly, you are the Bestower.”
Dua For the Good of This World and The Next:
رَبَّنَاآتِنَافِيالدُّنْيَاحَسَنَةًوَفِيالْآخِرَةِحَسَنَةًوَقِنَاعَذَابَالنَّارِ [Al-Baqarah, 2:201]
Rabbanaatina fid-dunyahasanatanwa fil ‘akhiratihasanatanwaqina ‘adhaban-nar
“Our Lord! Give us in this world that which is good and in the Hereafter that which is good, and save us from the torment of the Fire!”
Dua For Good Health and Character:
اللهُمَّإِنِّيأَسْأَلُكَصِحَّةَإِيمَانٍوَإِيمَانًافِيخُلُقٍحَسَنٍوَنَجَاحًايَتْبَعُهُفَلَاحٌيَعْنِيوَرَحْمَةًمِنْكَوَعَافِيَةًوَمَغْفِرَةًمِنْكَوَرِضْوَانًا [Musnad Ahmad]
Allahummainneeasa’lukasihhatan fi eeman, waeeman fi husnikhuluq, wanajaheeyatba’ahufalah, warahmaatanminkawaridwaana
“O Allah, I ask You for the health of my faith, such faith in good character, and salvation leading to success, Your mercy, Your wellness, Your forgiveness, and Your pleasure.”
Dua For the Ummah:
اللَّهُمَّأَصْلِحْأُمَّةَمُحَمَّدٍاللَّهُمَّفَرِّجْعَنْأُمَّةِمُحَمَّدٍاللَّهُمَّارْحَمْأُمَّةَمُحَمَّدٍ [Hilyat al-Awliya]
AllahummaaslihUmmata Muhammad. Allahummafarrij ‘an Ummati Muhammad. Allahumma Rham Ummata Muhammad [sallAllahualayhiwasalam]
“O Allah! Improve (help) the state of the Ummah of Muhammad. O Allah! Grant ease to the Ummah of Muhammad. O Allah! Have mercy on the Ummah of Muhammad.
Tips for Dua at Ramadan:
During the starting of Ramadan, write down the duas your heart wishes for. You can make your list as short or as long as you want. Also, include goals you can reach in your Ramadan duas. Try to memorize the duas. If memorization is difficult, ensure they are written down or saved on your phone for easy access.
