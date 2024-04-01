Eid Ul-Fitr 2024: Embracing Faith, Fellowship And Festivities - Date, Significance And Celebrations

Eid ul-Fitr is an important occasion of happiness and gratitude for Muslims globally, marking the end of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting in Islam. This festive occasion takes place on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Muslims come together to express gratitude to Allah's blessings, acknowledging the strength and dedication granted to them during Ramadan to observe fasting and engage in spiritual reflection and devotion.

This year, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 11th of April.