Engineers for a better tomorrow

Pulakesh Kumar Kalita

(pkk11157aec@gmail.com)

Engineering is a profession that compels you to think outside the box. Development and implementation of various ideas of notable visionaries is possible only due to the smart work performed by our engineers. The word “engineer” is coined from the Latin word “ingeniare,” which stands for “to contrive,” “invent,” or “devise.” The first recorded use of the word “engineer” dates back to the 14th century B.C., when in 1350 BC, the code of Hammurabi included the profession of “engineers” among the professions allowed to practice law.

Engineers play a key role in shaping the future of our society. They design and build the infrastructure and systems that support our communities and economies. As technology continues to evolve, engineers are at the forefront of innovation, developing new and improved solutions to the challenges we face. From tackling climate change to improving healthcare, engineers are working relentlessly to create a better tomorrow for everyone.

The concept of sustainable development is promoted and primarily executed by our engineers. They have the technical expertise and problem-solving skills to design innovative solutions that reduce waste, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions by incorporating renewable energy sources into their designs and developing new technologies that promote sustainability in engineering works and build a more resilient and environmentally friendly future.

To glorify the deeds of engineers, on November 25, 2019, based on a proposal by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), UNESCO proclaimed March 4 as ‘UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development’. The theme for 2024 is “Engineering solutions for a sustainable world.” However, in India (as well as in Sri Lanka & Tanzania), Engineer’s Day is observed every year on the 15th of September to commemorate the birth anniversary of the honourable Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (known as Sir M.V.), who was the father of Engineering and an eminent Civil Engineer of India. Born on September 15, 1860, in Muddenahalli village, in Chikballapur Taluk, Kolar District of Karnataka and graduated from the College of Engineering, Pune, Sir M.V. served in multiple positions, starting from Assistant Engineer in Bombay to Board of Directors in Tata Steel. Many difficult projects were completed under his supervision, including a unique irrigation system with water floodgates at the Khadakvasla reservoir in Pune and the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore. Also served as ‘Dewan of Mysore’. For his exemplary service and dedication in work, in the year 1955, the Government of India honoured him with the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna’. Engineers Day is the inspiration for all engineers to follow Sir M Visveshvaraya’s principles and work for the development and growth of the country using their knowledge and skills.

India produces prodigious numbers of engineers every year. Right from space to defence, automobiles to chemicals, pharmaceuticals to power, buildings to road construction, banking to IT, etc., this workforce is inevitably supporting India’s economic health. In 2022–23, India’s total intake capacity only for engineering and technology-based courses increased to 23,69,831, out of which 12,70,482 are for undergraduate courses only, compared to 10,361 total and 4,835 undergraduate seats in Assam only, respectively. But in recent reports, it has been proclaimed that 80% of Indian engineers are unemployable and lack new-age technology skills. Persons conversant with these reports blame the faculty and the education environment. Lack of faculty interest in the industrial application of engineering concepts in a classroom or students not getting enough industrial exposure is considered a prime issue. Internships for graduate engineers play a vital role in developing and polishing technical skills, enhancing the professional network, understanding the practical application of theoretical knowledge, and assisting them to get acquainted with current trends and industry.

Technical students often fail to prosper in communication or soft skills, which in the long run lowers their morale. Many from vernacular mediums get wiped out during the campus placement drive only due to poor soft skills. Employability may be accelerated by implementing new and smart ways to develop these basic needs.

Elon Musk once uttered, “Engineering is the closest thing to magic that exists in the world.” However, for magic to happen, magicians of tremendous quality with a keen interest in work are needed. The engineers will thrive when the pedagogy changes with time. AICTE suggests keeping the faculty-to-student ratio of 1:20 for the better assimilation of subjects. AICTE had also established the independent autonomous body NBA, which stands for National Board of Accreditation, with the mission of stimulating the quality of teaching, self-evaluation, and accountability in the higher education system, which help institutions realize their academic objectives and adopt teaching practices that enable them to produce high-quality professionals and to assess and accredit the programs offered by the institutions imparting technical and professional education. These steps are helping to create an environment where learning engineering can be made more pleasurable. Indian engineers are flourishing all around the globe. It may be the CEO of Google, Mr. Sundar Pichai, or that of Microsoft, Mr. Satya Nadella, the founder of Infosys, Mr. N. Nilekani, or our very own 11th president of India, Lt. APJ Abdul Kalam. This list will never cease and should never end.

Enrolment in higher education programs like Masters, PhDs, and postdoctorals in engineering disciplines is given less priority by the modern generation. The government must shed light on Research and Development programs by providing research-orientated institutes and must endeavour to inculcate the quest for knowledge among the upcoming generation.

Engineering is a profession where outcome is given more priority than that of income. Lakhs of aspirants every year fight the battle of engineering entrance examinations to enrol themselves in a reputed engineering college with the hope of getting a more vibrant future. Understanding science and being able to extract the signal from the noise of machinery is engineering. Just a mere observance of Engineers Day is not enough to inculcate the ideology of Sir M.V., but it’s the need of the hour to make our upcoming generation aware of the need for ‘application of science’ and think about new innovations.