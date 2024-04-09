Environment Day 2024: Know The Date, History And Significance

"Environment Day" is an annual event celebrated across the globe on the 5th of June and it is observed every year on this particular date. It also commemorates environmental issues and its preservation and also raises awareness to protect the environment that we live in.

Hence, as we commemorate the Environment Day for the year 2024, it is important for us to reflect on its history, significance, and how we can actively participate in saving the planet. In this regard, this article explores the environment and the origin and significance of the day in today’s world.

History of Environment Day

The origins of Environment Day dates back to 1972 when the United Nations Conference on Human Environment was held in Stockholm. The meeting emphasized the significance of working together to address several important issues related to our environment.

In the year 1974, the first Environment Day was celebrated under the theme "Only One Earth". It has since grown in manifolds into a global platform for environmental advocacy, uniting governments, businesses and individuals to take action against environmental degradation.