Exquisite Love Captions For Instagram: Captions and Quotes Ideas for Couples

Under the magical umbrella of Instagram, composing your love via tantalizing descriptions significantly lifts up your couple photos. The way you celebrate togetherness, share sweet memories or show the depth of the relationship, a perfect caption will always give your posts magical touch. If you wish to discover some great words, there is a variety of love captions that are simply scintillating.
From heartwarming quotes to adorable captions, our selection has all you need to get that perfect caption of your couple's photos. Prepare to give your Instagram timeline a touch of romantic class with these poetic captions that sum up your love story.
You Stole My Heart
Every day is love
Forever Love
I love you more Than pizza
P.S. I Love You
Your smile makes me smile
Falling in love all over again
My favorite love story is ours
A true love story never ends.
My favorite place in the world is next to you.
Love you today. Love you tomorrow. Love you forever.
Two peas in a pod.
It wasn’t love at first sight. It took a full five minutes.
Your smile makes me smile.
We’re definitely two of a kind.
Better together.
How lucky am I that of all the fish in the sea, I caught you.
You’re the cheese to my macaroni.
You stole my heart but I’ll let you keep it.
"You're my favorite distraction."
"Falling in love like we fell for memes."
"Love is looking at each other and thinking, 'We're both weird.'"
"You're the jelly to my peanut butter."
"Love is sharing popcorn even when you don't want to."
"I love you like Kanye loves Kanye."
"I like you even when I'm hangry."
"Forever and always, or until we run out of snacks."
"You're the reason I check my phone every 5 minutes."
"Love is agreeing on what toppings to put on a pizza."
"Love you to the moon and back."
"Forever and always."
"Soulmate vibes."
"Love in every pixel."
"Happiness is you."
"In love's embrace."
"Life is better with you."
"Heartfelt moments."
"Us against the world."
"Love is our language."
"We go together like milk and cookies."
"Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite."
"Adventures are better when we're together."
"Love is the secret ingredient in our story."
"In a world of 'you and me', I choose us."
"Our love is my favorite chapter."
"You make my heart do the happy dance."
"Our love is like a fairytale."
"You + Me = Cute Couple Goals."
"You're the icing on my cupcake."
Self-love is my secret weapon.
Choose yourself, always.
Fall in love with yourself first.
Embrace your uniqueness.
Self-love is a journey worth taking.
Be your kind of beautiful.
Loving myself, one day at a time.
Celebrate your flaws, they make you perfect.
Invest in self-care, it pays off.
"Self-love is the best kind of love."
"Taking a selfie break to appreciate myself."
"Selfie moments, self-love memories."
"Capturing the essence of self-love."
"Smiling, sparkling, and self-loving."
"Selfie queen, ruling with self-love."
"Embracing my own kind of beauty."
"Self-love is my filter."
"Learning to be my own biggest supporter."
"Flawed and fabulous."
So many smiles begin with you
Some people are worth melting for
True love never gets old
Our hearts speak the same language
The peanut butter to my jelly
We clean up pretty nice
Apple of My Eye
I love you a Latte
Love is sharing your popcorn