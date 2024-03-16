Famous Folk Dances Of Assam: A Rich And Enthralling Cultural Expression

Known for its diverse and rich culture, Assam is one of the significant states of North East India. Dance forms are an exquisite form of expressing one’s culture and history. The traditions, values and culture of Assam can be witnessed through the various folk-dance forms of the state.

Below is a list of a few of the folk dances of Assam. Read here:

LIST OF FAMOUS FOLK DANCES OF ASSAM

BIHU

Bihu is the very essence of Assam. It holds great importance and cultural significance among the people of Assam. Beside the festival of Bihu, the Bihu dance is a celebrated form of expression of the Assamese people. Dancers are adorned in traditional attire and jewellery.

Women wear “sador mekhela” and the men put on a “phulam gamusa” along with “dhoti-kurta”. The dance moves are uniquely coordinated and precise and require long hours of practise.

The dance is accompanied with the sounds of Dhul, Pepah and Gogona. Energetic cheers from the dancers and the audience are ushered rhythmically.