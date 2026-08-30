Four Mirrors: From Her Silence to Her Open Sky

Neelim Akash Kashyap

(neelimassam@gmail.com)

In a silent moment between two ages, I once asked Time:

"How old is freedom?"

Time did not answer. Instead, it turned to me and asked:

"Whose freedom are you asking about?"

The question stayed with me. I knew the dates. I knew the milestones. I knew the familiar story of a nation becoming free. But Time was asking for something deeper-not a fact from a history book, but an answer from the human heart:

What does freedom truly mean?

That evening, when I entered my home, the familiar rooms seemed strangely transformed. Under one roof were four women from four different generations-my grandmother, my mother, my wife and my daughter.

All four belong to the same sovereign nation. All four breathe beneath the same tricolour. Yet freedom has meant something different to each of them.

And suddenly, I imagined four mirrors before me. The first reflected the silence of the past. The second, the awakening of change. The third, the unfinished journey towards equality. The fourth, the open sky of tomorrow.

r The First Mirror: A Silent World...

In the first mirror, I saw my grandmother. Her wrinkled face seemed to carry the story of an entire generation-a generation in which a woman's life was shaped less by her choices and more by society's unwritten rules.

She had dreams. She had desires. She had a voice.

But the responsibilities of keeping a family together often came before her own aspirations. Her world, like that of countless women of her time, was largely defined by home and duty.

The country had become independent. A new sun had risen over a free nation. Yet for many women, the walls of the home remained the borders of their world. Still, to call that generation merely "deprived" would be unfair. Revolutions do not always begin in the streets or through political movements; sometimes, they start quietly within a home

A mother taking her daughter to school despite social resistance. A grandmother placing a first book in the hands of her granddaughter. Such moments may never make it into history books. Yet they can change the course of history.

These women often stood upon the ashes of dreams they could not fulfil and planted seeds for dreams their daughters and granddaughters would one day pursue. History may have forgotten their names. But the future grew from their courage.

The first mirror taught me: Those who make history are remembered. Those who prepare the soil for history to grow are remembered only by the lives they changed-but their contribution is no less profound.

r The Second Mirror: An Unfinished Sky...

The second mirror reflected my mother. If my grandmother's eyes carried the patience of an age, my mother's carried the movement of change.

Behind her stood generations of tradition. Ahead lay a new horizon. Her generation entered schools, colleges and workplaces. Education opened doors. Work gave women not merely financial independence but a stronger sense of identity.

Yet freedom came with another burden. Society still expected a woman to be an accomplished professional and, at the same time, the perfect daughter, wife, daughter-in-law and mother.

Who asked about her exhaustion? Who noticed the dreams she quietly postponed? Who heard the sighs she never voiced?

Yet this generation often chose perseverance over complaint. They set aside some of their own dreams and placed courage beneath the wings of their children.

My mother never taught me the definition of freedom from a textbook. She taught me through the life she lived. She showed me that dignity requires self-respect, that injustice demands courage, and that a meaningful life requires integrity and commitment.

It was not an academic lesson. It was wisdom forged in the fire of life. The second mirror reminded me: Some generations do not inherit freedom. They build it for those who come after them.

r The Third Mirror: The Journey Towards Equality...

The third mirror reflects the present. Here stands a woman who is educated, independent, aware of her rights and unafraid to speak her mind.

She can dream. She can choose. She can reach for the sky. Yet her sky is not entirely free of storms. The struggle has changed its form.

Today, many women are no longer fighting simply for the right to enter a workplace or receive an education. They are negotiating something subtler and, in many ways, more exhausting-the balance between career and home, personal dreams and family expectations, time for themselves and time for everyone else.

We often say, "Women are strong." But perhaps that is not enough. Why should a woman have to remain strong every day simply to claim her rightful place in society?

Perhaps the true measure of progress is a society where she does not have to fight constantly to prove her strength. A society where she can live with safety, dignity and freedom-not as a privilege, but as a natural condition of life.

My wife has taught me another truth: A family should never be built upon one person's sacrifice. A home becomes a place of happiness when responsibility, respect and dreams are shared. Love is not merely the fulfilment of duty. Love is the promise to protect and nurture another person's dreams as carefully as one's own.

The third mirror tells me: the highest form of freedom is not the power to stand above another. It is the freedom to walk beside another as an equal.

r The Fourth Mirror: An Open Sky...

The fourth mirror reflects my daughter. In her innocent smile, I see the first light of a world that has not yet fully arrived. She does not yet understand the complexities of history. She has not yet read the Constitution.

However, I desire for her to mature in a world where no girl hesitates to dream solely because she is a girl. I do not want her to think of freedom as a rare gift that must be earned. I want her to believe that freedom is as natural as breathing. I want her name to shine not merely as someone's daughter, sister or wife, but as the independent signature of a person who is completely herself. I want her to speak without fear, reach for the sky without hesitation, make mistakes without shame and learn from them without embarrassment. And when she succeeds, I want her to accept success not as an exception, but as something she has every right to achieve.

A successful woman is not an exception; she is the natural reflection of a healthy society. She is the natural reflection of a healthy society.

Perhaps my daughter will never know how much silent history lies beneath the freedom she inherits. My grandmother's patience. My mother's courage. My wife's journey toward equality. Together, they have widened the horizon beneath which my daughter now stands.

The fourth mirror whispers: every daughter is more than a family's lamp. She is a measure of how far society has travelled toward becoming truly civilised.

r Time's Silent Answer...

"Time, tell me now-how old is freedom?"

I returned to the question with which I had begun.

Time said nothing. It simply smiled. Perhaps this was because I had finally found my answer.

A nation's freedom can be measured in dates, years and anniversaries. But a woman's freedom is measured differently. It is measured by how fearlessly she can speak, how freely she can choose her path, and how proudly she can live in her own identity. My grandmother's generation planted the seed. My mother's generation watered it. My wife's generation helped it grow. And perhaps one day, my daughter's generation will sit beneath its shade and accept freedom not as a privilege, but as a natural human right.

That will be the day when the true meaning of independence is fulfilled. Because a nation's freedom does not end at its borders. It enters every home. It lives wherever a woman's voice is heard, her dreams are respected and her identity is allowed to exist beyond the relationships she carries.

Perhaps then, Time will never again ask:

"Whose freedom?"

Because the answer will rise from millions of homes as one:

"A nation's freedom is truly complete only when the soul of every woman is free."