Perhaps, the true purpose of life is not merely to find the light within ourselves, but to let that light reach someone who is still searching for hope – Neelim Akash Kashyap

There are moments in life when everything appears normal to the world, yet nothing feels right within us. We smile, fulfil our responsibilities, meet people and talk about ordinary things while silently fighting battles that no one knows about. Sometimes, we achieve what we have long dreamed of, only to discover that success cannot fill every emptiness within us. Sometimes, we are surrounded by people and still feel terribly alone. Not every sorrow finds its way into words, just as not every smile reveals happiness. Life rarely unfolds exactly as we imagine. Dreams remain unfulfilled, relationships change, familiar faces disappear, and circumstances take us in directions we never expected. Yet, somehow, we gather ourselves and begin again. Perhaps courage is not always about winning every battle. Sometimes, it is simply the decision to continue when giving up seems easier.

We often admire people for their achievements without understanding the struggles behind them. We see the success but not the sleepless nights, sacrifices, disappointments or countless moments of self-doubt. A person who appears confident may have spent years overcoming insecurity. Someone who makes others laugh may be carrying a sorrow they have never shared. Every human being has an unseen story, and a little understanding can sometimes reveal more than a thousand questions. In today’s world, social media has made the distance between appearance and reality even wider. We see carefully selected moments from other people’s lives—their celebrations, achievements, travels and happy photographs—and sometimes begin to question the direction of our own lives. We forget that no photograph can capture an entire existence. Behind a seemingly perfect picture may lie an unfinished struggle, an unspoken disappointment or a longing that no one knows about. We compare our everyday realities with someone else’s brightest moments and sometimes measure our worth through likes, comments and followers. But digital applause cannot measure the value of a human being, nor can a large online following guarantee genuine companionship. Every life has its own rhythm, its own challenges and its own time to blossom.

Perhaps one of the deepest tragedies of modern life is that we have become increasingly connected without necessarily becoming closer. We can reach hundreds of people through a phone, yet struggle to find someone with whom we can honestly share our pain. We scroll through endless updates, react to photographs and exchange messages, sometimes overlooking the person sitting right beside us. Families live under the same roof but grow emotionally distant. Friends remain connected online but may fail to notice when someone quietly withdraws. Social media is not necessarily the problem; what matters is how we use it. The same platform that encourages comparison can also spread encouragement, kindness and hope. A thoughtful message, a few reassuring words or a sincere expression of support can reach someone at a moment when they need it most. Yet, no digital interaction can entirely replace the warmth of a genuine conversation or the comfort of someone’s presence. In a world full of voices, the simple act of listening has become precious.

This is where the philosophy of ‘Atma Deepo Bhava’ becomes meaningful: be a light unto yourself. Do not allow difficult circumstances to make you forget the strength you carry within. Learn to accept your imperfections, acknowledge your mistakes and find the courage to rise after disappointment. Do not measure your worth by your failures, possessions or the approval of others. Being a light unto yourself does not mean pretending to be strong all the time or refusing to seek help. It means recognising your own worth even when life becomes difficult. Asking for support is not weakness, failure is not the end, and beginning again is never a defeat. A difficult chapter does not mean your entire story has come to an end.

But perhaps the journey of life does not end with finding our own light. Its deeper meaning emerges when we begin to share that light with others. This is the spirit of ‘Sarva Deepo Bhava’—be a light for everyone. Having experienced our own struggles, we become more capable of recognising the silent struggles of those around us. Having known loneliness, we understand the value of companionship. Having received kindness, we realise how much a small gesture can mean to another human being. Becoming someone’s light does not require extraordinary achievements. A phone call to an ageing parent, reassuring words to a struggling friend, patience with a child or a sincere apology to someone we have hurt can make a difference beyond our imagination. Sometimes, believing in a person when they have lost confidence in themselves can give them the strength to begin again.

We cannot remove every sorrow, heal every wound or bring back everyone whom life has taken away. Some absences remain forever, some questions never find answers, and some memories continue to ache. But we can make the journey a little less difficult for one another. We can choose kindness over judgement, understanding over indifference and forgiveness over resentment. We can use our words, actions and even our presence—both online and offline—to make someone feel seen, valued and less alone. The world may not become perfect through our actions, but it can certainly become a little more humane.

And perhaps there is a beautiful truth in this: the light we share does not diminish our own. It grows brighter. When we restore someone’s confidence, offer hope to someone who is struggling or bring happiness into another person’s life, we discover a deeper sense of fulfilment within ourselves. The greatest achievements are not always those that bring us recognition; some of the most meaningful ones are known only to the hearts we have touched. Ultimately, life may never be free from uncertainty, disappointment or darkness. But we can choose how we respond to them. That is the journey from ‘Atma Deepo Bhava’ to ‘Sarva Deepo Bhava’—from finding the strength to illuminate our own lives to becoming a source of light in the lives of others. For the true measure of a life may not be how much we have achieved or how brightly we have shone, but how many hearts have found hope, how many lives have found courage and how much brighter the world has become because we were here.

(Neelim Akash Kashyap is a novelist writing in English and Assamese. He can be reached at neelimassam@gmail.com.